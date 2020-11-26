Former college librarian publishes book

Former Talladega College Library Director Juliette Smith has published a book called “The Relentless Journey to Dreams Fulfilled: The Unsung Legacy of Three Ex-Slaves, Their Families and the Amazing Alumni of Talladega College.,” a work based on decades of research, according to a press release.
“More than 50 years have passed since Smith arrived in Talladega to assume the position of associate librarian at Talladega College,” the release says. “Immediately, she assumed responsibility for sharing the exciting history of the college with new students at the beginning of each semester.
“While information was available on the six beautiful murals that were hung in the library, there was very little information to share about the founders of the college. After two years, Mrs. Smith was promoted to library director and her first goal was to find out who William Savery, Thomas Tarrant, Ambrose Headen, and other key players associated with the founding actually were.”
At the same time, however, she was also responsible for running a busy college library, so the historical research had to take a back seat for a time.
After 18 years at the college library, Smith took a position with the Talladega City Schools, but stayed on with the college as a consultant and adjunct professor and continued her research in the early history of Talladega College throughout this time.
After retiring from the city school system, she was asked to return.
“Meanwhile, she continued her research on the founders,” the release says. “For the past 10 years, she has spent most of her early mornings researching and writing her findings. She credits the HathiTrust Digital Library, which was founded in 2008, for providing full-text information needed to move the research along.
“Many other digitized resources such as newspapers, census reports, slave narratives, etc. helped her to develop this book. She is very happy to share her findings in (the) book.”
Smith said she “feels blessed to have completed this book and share the stories of ex-slaves who emerged from servitude to make enormous contributions to a global society. The inspiring stories of each founder and the accomplishments of their children.”
The book details “the struggles to sustain the halls of a highly respected institution of higher education and recaps the stories of countless young women and men who, without regard to race, creed or color, eagerly went forth to service the global needs of all people. These were stories that needed to be told. After all, the legacy of Talladega College gets better. After 155 years of existence, when the journey was begun in 1865 to educate the children of Talladega County, this important journey must not be overlooked,” Smith said.
For information on the book, you may call Mrs. Smith at (256) 362-5609 or email her at gjsmit@bellsouth.net.