Former Army major sentenced for sex crimes

A former U.S. Army major pleaded guilty to seven felony counts of sex crimes in St. Clair County Court Jan. 23.
Erich Gregory Schnee, 42, was arrested on the charges Sept. 18, 2021, and had been released on a surety bond totaling $250,000 in November, 2021.
Charges filed against Schnee included second-degree sexual assault, second-degree rape, enticing a child for immoral purpose, transmitting obscene material to a child by a computer, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, and two charges of second degree sodomy.
According to St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon, the victim was a teenager.
The offenses took place in St. Clair County.
Schnee pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced Feb. 21 by St. Clair County Circuit Judge Phil Seay to serve 20 years on the second degree sodomy charges and 25 years on the charges of traveling to meet the victim for unlawful sex acts.
The sentences will run concurrently.