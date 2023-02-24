 Skip to main content
Former Army major sentenced for sex crimes

Erich Gregory Schnee

A former U.S. Army major pleaded guilty to seven felony counts of sex crimes in St. Clair County Court Jan. 23.

 Erich Gregory Schnee, 42, was arrested on the charges Sept. 18, 2021, and had been released on a surety bond totaling $250,000 in November, 2021.