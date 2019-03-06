TALLADEGA -- Former University of Alabama quarterback Walter Lewis paid a visit to the Talladega City Council on Monday night and said he was impressed by the manner in which the body had conducted the municipality’s business.
Lewis is a managing director with the investment banking firm of Piper Jaffray in Birmingham and said the only purpose of his visit was to let city officials know that he was available.
Lewis was the quarterback at Alabama from 1981-83, the last years of the Bear Bryant era. He was also Alabama’s first African-American starting quarterback. After graduating, he also played for the USFL Memphis Showboats and the Canadian Football League Montreal Alouettes.
Council President Dr. Horace Patterson welcomed him to the meeting and said he recalled Lewis’s career with the Crimson Tide well.
Also Monday, the council:
Held a public hearing on making Era Scott Circle a one-way street. Several residents of the street and the surrounding area all spoke in favor of the measure, and no one present was opposed. No action was taken Monday, however; City Manager Beth Cheeks said she would also see about lowering the speed limit and posting signs;
Saw Mayor Jerry Cooper swear Jennifer White into the Industrial Development Board, and appointed Kadecha Shepherd to the same body;
Approved a request for a platinum sponsorship to the American Council for the Blind’s Dancing with ‘Dega Stars;
Heard Councilman David Street make a motion to reimburse a resident who had a car tire ruined by a pothole on a city street. The resident’s claim had been submitted to the city’s insurance carrier, which denied it. Street’s motion died for a lack of second;
Heard Cheeks remind the elected officials to file required Economic Interest forms;
Announced the next electronics recycling day would be March 14 in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot. Almost anything that can be plugged in can be recycled, Cheeks said;
Approved an employee safety manual, which will reduce the city’s insurance premiums.
Approved an application for a $30,000 grant with no match from the National Recreation and Parks Association for the summer feeding program;
Approved two junked car nuisance abatements, for properties on 16th Street and Short Scott Street;
Announced the next council meeting will be at the Armstrong-Osborne Library starting at 5 p.m. on March 18;
Heard Cheeks and Cooper congratulate the Talladega High School boys basketball team, which recently won the Class 4A state championship. The team will be honored at the next council meeting, and Street said he would be meeting with Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Daves about holding a parade in honor of the team;
Announced the council would also be honoring Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins for his contributions to the city;
Observed a moment of silence for the 23 people killed by tornadoes in Lee County over the weekend. Councilman Gerald Cooper (no relation) asked everyone to keep the residents of Beauregard in their prayers in coming days. Patterson asked Cheeks to contact the American Red Cross and see if there was anything the city contribute to the relief effort;
Heard Cheeks announce that she and half a dozen other female city employees had attended the first meeting of the Alabama Chapter of the Women Leading Government;
Announced that three new police officers had just graduated from the academy, and that five more would be coming in the spring;
Announced that the city had celebrated its 11th Arbor Day as a Tree City USA, the last remaining city with that designation in Talladega County;
Heard Cheeks say she would be out of the office Thursday and Friday;
Heard Councilman Jarvis Elston announce that the owner of an apartment complex in his ward was undertaking a major renovation project;
Heard Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons announce that the Red Cross had opened a shelter at the Spring Street Recreation Center for residents of an island that flooded in Lincoln, but that no one had actually sheltered there; and
Heard Public Works Director Karen Phillips report to Street that a driveway in his district that kept flooding might need a new curb and gutter.