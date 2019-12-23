Former Alabama Power CEO Elmer Harris dies at 80

Elmer Harris, whose 12-year tenure at the head of Alabama Power led the company into the 21st century, died today. He was 80 years old, according to an AL.com report.
Harris became president and CEO of the company in 1989 and retired in 2002. During his career, he created the Alabama Power Foundation, the largest corporate foundation in the state. He was also active in economic development issues that transformed Alabama, including the drive to lure Mercedes-Benz to Alabama. He was one of the members of the group formed for Operation Rosewood, a six-month process to convince the German automaker to build a plant in Tuscaloosa County.
In 2013, a Mercedes-Benz executive remembered that Harris, in one meeting, gave an employee one simple instruction regarding a challenge to the recruitment: “Go out and fix it.”
“It was one of the best, most cooperative projects that I ever worked in 40 years,” Harris said in 2013, remembering the Mercedes project. “We never misled them, never missed a deadline, and those little things cultivated a trust between the executives of Mercedes-Benz and Alabama. That trust is why that plant is here today."