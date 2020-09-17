Forged check investigation leads to Talladega man’s arrest on failing to register charge (with photo)

TALLADEGA -- An investigation into forged checks resulted in a Talladega man being arrested on charges of violating the sex offender registration and notification act, according to Talladega police.
Anthony Demetrius Hart, 40, was arrested Tuesday. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he was released on a $7,500 bond Thursday afternoon.
According to the Alabama Sex Offender Database, Hart was convicted of sexual battery in Georgia in 2005. Details of the case were not available, but the charge is similar to sexual abuse in the first or second degree in Alabama.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Hart had allegedly cashed forged checks, ostensibly from the Best Inn, at the Chevron Station at Battle and Haynes streets. Hart did work for the Best Inn, and the checks were made payable to him but were counterfeit, Thompson said.
During the course of the investigation, Thompson said, it was determined Hart had been living at the Best Inn since some time in May. His last registered address was on Pine School Road in Talladega.
Hart has not been charged in connection with the fake checks but was arrested on charges of failing to register his new residence, as required by law.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.