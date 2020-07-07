For Sylacaga, new head coach Andrew Zow, it's full speed ahead in July

SYLACAUGA -- There is still a level of uncertainty about how the 2020 football season will look, but Sylacauga head coach Andrew Zow plans to keep the same approach he has taken in past Julys to prepare for the campaign.
The Aggies are going to add a day to their workouts where they begin on schemes on both sides of the ball to prepare for the season.
“We are going to try to keep it as close to normal as it can be,” Zow said. “I am looking for this to be a more intense month when it comes to the intensity of coaches because you are basically a month and a half out from playing your first game.
“We have to prepare as if (the season) is going to be here. We have to get ready. It is better to have the skills to get the job done and not need them than to need them and not have them. We are definitely going to move like we are going full speed ahead.”
Zow, who was hired in March, finally got a chance to meet his team in June. The first-year coach had nine practices over a three-week period. Zow was pleased with the progress his team made in a short time.
“We were able to get a few things accomplished,” he said. “I have a map of the facilities, I have one group in the weight room, I have one group come do an offensive meeting on the board, then that group leaves and goes to the field for conditioning. Then that group leaves for a defensive meeting.
“We are able to run a circuit of learning. Once the kids got the flow of how it is going to roll, we were able to do a whole lot more. We were able to put in the beginning of our offense and put in our defense as well. We were able to get a lot accomplished in three weeks.”
One of the things Zow has been trying to do is develop a passing game.
In the past, Sylacauga depended heavily on the run, but Zow wants a more balanced attack. Last season, Sylacauga had a pair of 1,000-yard running backs, but its inability to throw proved costly at times.
“You have a great running back in Maleek Pope (who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season), but if we have to shotput it out of there, we are going to throw it a little bit,” Zow said. “I think we got an opportunity to do some things and use the ability that they had in the past like a good run game and give the run game some help.
“I am excited about that. I think the kids are excited about that. We are putting some kids in positions that they never played before as wide receivers. It will be interesting to see how they respond. So far, they have done a good job.”