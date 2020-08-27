For Pell City, the wait is over; Panthers will face Green Wave on Friday

PELL CITY -- Pell City High School’s football team will take a short trip down Interstate 20 to take on Leeds in the season opener for the Panthers on Friday night.
The game will mark the first time the Panthers have taken on the Green Wave since 1989. The series is tied 16-16-4, with Leeds winning the final meeting 19-6.
Finally, game day
Head coach Wayne Lee and the Panthers are elated to have an opportunity to get back on the field.
Throughout the summer, there was a level of uncertainty regarding if there would be a football season this fall due to the rising cases of COVID-19. In late July, the AHSAA announced the season would start on time and released guidelines to ensure player safety.
Lee said the day before game day feels different than in the past.
“Usually, when you get to this point, you are antsy and tense about everything, but now it is like a relief and a breath of fresh air that we made it; now, we get a chance to play,” Lee said. “There has always been a possibility that we (would make) it all the way through this and be canceled.”
Lee has been pleased with what he has seen from his team throughout fall camp. The third-year coach said his players are tired of competing against each other, and he believes they are ready to kick off the season.
“We started school late this year, so we had more practice opportunities, so they are ready to play someone else,” he said. “They are ready to see a different color jersey.”
QB battle
The weeks of preparation helped Pell City find its answer at quarterback.
Pell City went into camp with a battle between Baylor Smith and Kentrell Borden to determine who would start under center. Smith was named the starter for Friday’s game, but Lee said Borden will have a big role in the offense.
“It was a good situation. We have something for both of them,” Lee said. “Baylor and Kentrel have done a good job back there. Baylor is going to play the majority of the snaps on Friday. We will have some stuff for Kentrell. He gives us another dimension back there with his legs. Baylor can run, too.”
Lee on the Green Wave
The Green Wave (0-1) is looking for its first win of the season. Leeds lost to Sylacauga 33-27 last week in the season opener for both of those squads.
Leeds led most of the game, but a shanked punt in the final seconds gave the Aggies the ball deep in Green Wave territory. On the first play after the punt, Sylacauga threw the game-winning touchdown.
“They are a solid, physical football team,” Lee said of the Green Wave. “Their quarterback did a good job of running and throwing the ball last week. They have a receiver, No. 1 (Jonathan Ruff), that is a really good player. He is their go-to guy. Their running back runs extremely hard. They are real physical upfront on both sides of the ball.”
Keys to victory
Pell City’s depth may be key in Friday’s game. The Panthers are especially deep at receiver and running back. Lee said he expects up to four running backs to get carries and up to eight receivers to see to the field.
“We like our skill guys a lot this year,” Lee said. “We are happy with what they have brought to the table. We are going to do what we can do to get them the ball out there in space.”