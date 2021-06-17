Food fight leads to arrest at Talladega Taco Bell

The good news is that the Taco Bell in Talladega is probably hiring now.
A 21-year-old Taco Bell employee was arrested for obstruction of governmental operations and resisting arrest after his girlfriend, also 21, was fired from the same Taco Bell location Wednesday night.
According to detective Jeremy Faulkner, after the firing, the female went outside and got into the manager’s car, refusing to get out. She and the male subject then both went back inside and began yelling and throwing food inside the restaurant. One of the other employees called the police.
Faulkner said when police arrived, the couple was back outside, and the female was crying. The officers initially mistook what they saw for a domestic violence situation and attempted to take the male into custody. The male resisted, and a scuffle ensued.
The female wasn’t arrested, Faulkner said.
Bond on the male subject was set at $800 total. He was released Thursday.
