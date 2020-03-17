Food distribution by Talladega City Schools goes smoothly despite drawing big crowd (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Schools have successfully completed the first phase of providing meals during the protracted break due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Superintendent Tony Ball said an exact figure was not available Tuesday afternoon, but he estimated that some 4,800 breakfasts and lunches were distributed Tuesday, the first day after the hiatus.
“We gave out four days of breakfasts and four lunches, mostly at Talladega High School,” he said. “There were some delivered to area churches as well.”
The program is similar to the summer feeding program, he explained.
“Any child between the ages of 5 and 18 is eligible, even if they don’t go to a city school,” he said. “Still, I would guess most of the people that showed up Tuesday were ours. We had to verify that we were giving the meals to an actual person in the vehicle, but we weren’t taking names or anything.
“Things went very well, no glitches, which was because of the work of (THS Principal) Dr. Darius Williams and Child Nutrition Program Directory Melody Bailey. They were the ones that really made this happen. I was just there working, stuffing bags with everybody else.”
At least 10 student volunteers also showed up to help, including one from Sylacauga. Board of Education member Jake Montgomery also came out to assist, as did numerous school administrators, teachers and lunchroom staff members.
Betsy Curlee from SAFE (Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement) also came with volunteers, and several churches provided vans as well as additional distribution points.
“We asked for volunteers and we got a lot of them,” Ball said. “I really can’t thank everyone who participated enough.”
Like other public K-12 schools in the state, Talladega City schools were dismissed after classes ended Monday and will stay out through at least April 6, including the week previously scheduled for spring break (March 23-27).
Ball said meals will not be provided during spring break week, but there will be another distribution day March 30. Meals (breakfast and lunch) will be provided for five days during this event.