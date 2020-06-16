Following debate, Springville council votes to accept 4 roads

SPRINGVILLE -- The Springville City Council spent its Monday meeting in sometimes tense discussions over the acceptance of a series of roads throughout the municipality.
The roads in question were Radcliffe Terrace, Fern Creek Drive, Fern Creek Circle and Fern Lane.
Fern Lane and Fern Creek Circle were both unanimously accepted as city streets, as both are currently in good condition.
The council was more divided on the matters of Radcliffe Terrace and Fern Creek Drive, however, passing both with 5-3 and 6-2 votes, respectively. The acceptance of both roads proved a matter of debate because both are substandard.
One resident of Fern Creek Drive addressed the council, asking that the road at the very least receive maintenance as it is currently only maintained by individual residents.
The council largely agreed with this request, accepting the street with the explicit expectation to only patch the road through routine maintenance.
Councilmen Wayne Tucker and Tim Walker voted against the acceptance. Tucker said his no vote came from his unfamiliarity with Fern Creek Drive.
Tucker said because he had not inspected the road himself, he felt unable to approve accepting it.
Walker said his no vote came from his concern that city roads exist in his district that require attention, so he could not support adding new substandard roads.
The discussion on Radcliffe Terrace focused primarily on issues with groundwater underneath the road as it currently sits.
Public Works Director Earl Peoples said to truly fix Radcliffe, a drainage system would need to be added underneath the road.
Tucker agreed with Peoples’ assessment, saying the road will continue to deteriorate.
“You have to get the water out from under the road before anything, otherwise, it's no good,” Tucker said. “Water and asphalt don't mix.”
A large portion of the discussion centered around whether the municipality was even required to fix both roads. According to city attorney James Hill III, it isn't, even if they become city streets.
“The requirements are that you maintain them in a reasonably safe condition,” Hill said.
He said the city has high standards for roads, but accepted streets are not required to be brought up to those standards.
With this requirement in mind, the council also approved a motion suggested by the mayor to spend $2,500 to bring sections of Radcliffe to a safe condition.
In other matters, the council:
Approved an emergency expenditure of $1,053 for a door opener for Fire Station 1;
Approved buying new extrication tools for Fire Engines 551 and 552 for $37,270;
Approved the purchase of body armor for firefighters and EMS personnel at a cost of $7,700; and
Approved an emergency expenditure of $1,690 for a new compressor for an air-conditioning unit at the Police Department.