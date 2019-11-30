RIVERSIDE -- A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 20 near Riverside on Friday night claimed the life of a Florida man.
According to St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell, the accident occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the westbound lane of I-20 at the 164 mile marker. Brandon Keith Traster, 31, of Sunrise, Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma associated with the accident.
Russell said Traster was driving a Toyota Sienna van when he hit the wall and was ejected from his vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Russell added that Traster had left a bar before the accident, but it was not immediately clear Saturday night whether alcohol was a factor in the accident.
The accident remains under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.