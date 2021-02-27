Five Fast Facts: Sylacauga heads to the state semifinals

On Saturday, Sylacauga (22-3) will play in the Class 5A semifinals for the first time since the Aggies won the championship in 2018. In the three years since, Sylacauga has fallen short in the regional finals each time.
The Aggies ended that streak Monday with a 70-63 victory over Greenville. Now, Sylacauga takes on Lee-Huntsville at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Birmingham's Bill Harris Arena.
Five things to keep in mind as Sylacauga plays in the Final Four:
1. The spark
During the regional finals victory over Greenville, senior Christian Twymon picked up his fourth foul with 5:03 left in the third quarter. That sidelined him, and the Aggies looked like a completely different team without him on the floor.
Twymon played only four of the last 13 minutes in the game, but he looked unstoppable. In that time, he scored eight points, drew two fouls, grabbed one rebound and blocked a shot.
Twymon has consistently been the 1B option for the team all season, and that has remained true in the last four games, where he has finished as the second-leading scorer three times while averaging 13.8 points.
2. Postseason stride
The Aggies lost twice to Talladega during the regular season, but when they met again in the area championship, Sylacauga held the Tigers to a season-low 32 points.
The Aggies followed that up by holding Pike Road to a season-low 43 points in the sub-regional.
The defense hasn’t looked quite that good since, but the Aggies have held their last two opponents to 63 and 65 points. For comparison, Sylacauga is giving up an average of 56 points a game this season, including the playoffs. So there hasn’t been a dramatic leap.
Perhaps even more impressively, Sylacauga’s offense hasn’t slowed down in postseason play. The Aggies are averaging 72.3 points a game this season and have scored less than 69 points only once in the 66-32 drubbing of Talladega.
3. Proctor’s health
In many ways, senior Crews Proctor has been the driving force for the Aggies. He was the unquestioned leader on the court until an ankle sprain sidelined him for three weeks in January.
Since his return Jan. 23, Proctor has looked various shades of himself, but he seems to have found his footing in the regionals. In the semifinals, Proctor scored a team-high 31 points.
In the Southeast Regional finals Monday, Proctor scored only 14 points, but managed to lead the team in rebounds (six), steals (four) and minutes played (31).
“I feel pretty good,” Proctor said after Monday's win. “It’s still a little not a 100 percent, but I feel good.”
4. Point-man
Josiah Graham might not be the face of the program like Proctor, and he's not always as consistent as Tymon is overall, but the senior has proven he is more than capable of replacing either of those guys if needed.
Graham dominated games during Proctor’s absence. He also stepped up and scored four points within a minute of Twymon hitting the bench with his fourth foul against Greenville. Those points kept the Aggies moving in the right direction during a pivotal sequence that initially looked like it would be their undoing.
Oh, yeah, and perhaps most importantly, Graham has paced the team in three of the last four games with 16, 21 and 23 points.
5. Tough matchup
Lee has held its last five postseason opponents to 48 points or less. Oh, and Lee’s defense is only getting better. Since giving up 48 in the sub-regional, the Generals have limited opposing teams to 41, 37 and 43 in subsequent rounds.
The Generals are scoring 73.8 points on average across their last five games, with a 65-point showing in the sub-regional as the only outlier below 70.
All numbers that suggest the Aggies are in for quite the matchup Saturday morning.