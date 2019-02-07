TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Four Talladega County schools and Sylacauga High School were among the 116 Alabama high schools that earned the 2018 Best Hustle Award by Alabama Possible, according to a press release.
“Alabama Possible (is) a statewide nonprofit that removes barriers to prosperity,” according to the release. B.B. Comer Memorial High School, Fayetteville High School, Lincoln High School, Munford High School and Sylacauga all earned the award for “successfully improving their early FAFSA completion by at least 10 percent from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1, 2018.”
FAFSA stands for Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Any student seeking federal or state financial aid, including grants, loans and work-study programs, must complete the FAFSA.
“Most Alabama students qualify for Pell Grants of up to $6,195 per year,” according to the release. “Students can use Pell Grants for two-year and four-year technical and academic programs.”
“All five of the winning schools participate in the Cash for College Alabama Campaign, coordinated by Alabama Possible. Through the campaign, school counselors, career coaches and other educators at high schools across the state promote financial form completion.
“More than 325 high schools participate in the … campaign. As of Jan. 18, 2019, more than 17,500 seniors accessed financial aid to continue their education after high school by completing their FAFSA.”
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said, “I applaud … B.B. Comer High, Fayetteville High, Lincoln High and Munford High for their efforts in assisting students with the FAFSA application.
“Their diligence will result in additional students being able to pursue a college education. I am appreciative of the Cash for College Alabama Program and the positive impact it is having on students and their families.”
Sylacauga Superintendent Dr. John Segars said Sylacauga’s award was the result of a conscious effort by counselors at that school. “They wanted to make sure they got to every student,” he said.
In 2015, the FAFSA completion rate at SHS was 47 percent, Segars said. By the end of the 2018 school year, it was up to 77 percent and seems poised to go even higher this year.
“We’re already past 50 percent, and it's still February,” he said.
Completing the form can be a difficult process, he added. “It takes a lot of time and effort, working with both the students and their parents,” he said. “This is not necessarily something that is a direct benefit to the system going forward, but it is a tremendous help for the students. It is increasingly important to make sure they get everything they need, especially in terms of financial aid.”
For more information, please visit cashforcollegealabama.org.