FIRST Family Service, others provide Christmas toys to 200 kids

FIRST Family Service Center of Talladega was able to provide toys to more than 200 children in north Talladega County in 2019, according to a press release issued late last week.
“Each year the donations of new toys and cash make this possible,” the release says. “FIRST FSC has been providing new toys to children for 15 years. Many families struggle to provide the basics for their families, such as rent, food and utilities. They do not have money or means to buy Christmas toys for their children. FIRST FSC partners with many organizations and individuals to help these parents and guardians make Christmas more joyful for their children.”
This year’s donors include First United Methodist Church, Honda Manufacturing, Samaritan House, Graham, Young and Salter elementary schools, Alpha Ridaz, Little House of Dance Studio, America’s First Credit Union, Alpha Delta Kappa — Theta Chapter, E.L. Harrison, Mount Zion CME Church, Sissy Brown and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Mu Tau Omega Chapter.
“We want to thank each group and individual that makes this possible,” the release says.