At the February meeting of the Talladega County Retired Educators Association, around 25 members enjoyed a presentation by Betsy Curlee, director of First Family Services, and Sandra Langley, Lifeskills instructor at Plank Road Station in Winterboro.
Curlee informed attendees about First Family’s Lifeskills program, which helps provide students with resources for better coping skills for life. The program covers the effects of secondhand smoke, drugs/alcohol and includes anger and anxiety management. Young people discuss bullying, violence in the media and in their personal lives, positive ways to view self-image, self-improvement and how to make good decisions. First Family Services is a host agency for the Imagination Library for Talladega County. First Family raises money and accepts donations to help children in north Talladega County for Christmas gifts.