TALLADEGA -- First Congregational United Church of Christ, Talladega, will host its Good Friday Community Worship service Friday from noon until 1 p.m., according to a press release.
Both local ministers from Talladega and pastors from the United Church of Christ from around Alabama will participate.
Good Friday is the church's commemoration of the events of the passion of Jesus.
During Friday's commemoration, the service will focus our attention upon the significance of the crucifixion of Jesus and the understanding that he "who was in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be grasped," "humbled himself, having taken on the very nature of a servant," endured "even death on a cross."
Christians must remember Jesus actually died, and Good Friday is the worship occasion to emphasize that reality. With the passage of time, if we don't commemorate and reflect on the death of Jesus, we are likely to forget Good Friday actually meant the death of Jesus.
The cross of Jesus, the beloved Son of God, is the supreme demonstration of the love God has for sinful man.
While we anticipate the resurrection of Jesus on "Resurrection Sunday/Easter" we must deal with the terminal aspects of Jesus' death and dying.
The UCC pastors and local ministers will preach on the seven last words of Jesus Christ from the cross.
Participating ministers include the Rev. Paul Eknes-Tucker, pastor, Pilgrim United Church of Christ, Birmingham; the Rev. Dorinda P. Broadnax, associate pastor, Community Congregational, United Church of Christ, Montgomery; the Rev. Hardy Reynolds, pastor, Evening Star Baptist Church, Talladega; the Rev. Milton Brown a member of Jacob's Chapel CME Church, Talladega; the Rev. Tommy Rivers, associate minister, Mount Cleveland Baptist Church, Talladega; the Rev. Jennifer Sanders, pastor, Beloved Community Church, Birmingham; and the Rev. J.R. Finney, Covenant Community Church, United Church of Christ, Birmingham.
The Rev. Reginald N. Holloway, pastor, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Talladega is the host minister.
The public is cordially invited to attend this anointed worship service in honor of our Lord Jesus Christ!