First Bank of Alabama among 3 in state to make Forbes ‘Best’ list

TALLADEGA -- First Bank of Alabama has been ranked among the 135 best banks in the country by Forbes magazine. First Bank was one of only three in the state to make the list.
According to an article published online Thursday, “Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to produce our second annual look at the Best Banks In Each State to gauge whose customers gave their banks the highest grades. Nearly 25,000 customers in the U.S. were surveyed for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships.”
The article went on to explain that “financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions (trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice). Of the 5,117 banks in America, just 2.6% made our list.”
Banks with branches in 15 or more states were excluded from the list, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, CitiGroup PNC Financial, U.S. Bank, Truist Financial and Wells Fargo.
The other two Alabama banks on the list were Bank Independent, based in Sheffield, and Synovus Financial, based in Columbus, Georgia.
First Bank CEO Chad Jones said, “The people at Bank Independent are friends of ours, we do lots of business with each other.”
Jones said Friday the announcement comes at a great time.
“All our employees are going through training on our new mission statement and core values.” Specifically, those core values are Community, Service and Excellence.
The mission statement pledges First Bank will be a “financially strong community bank, providing excellent service through empowered employees while creating positive impact in the communities we serve.”
Said Jones, “You’ll be seeing that on all our social media, on tent cards and posters throughout the banks and even on the backs of our business cards. That is how we live out our corporate values, through our customers and our communities.”
The ranking came as something of a surprise, Jones added.
“We had no idea,” he said Friday. “They were just calling random customers in all 50 states.”
The key, he said, is “empowering our employees to make decisions on their own based on what is best for the customer and the community. That’s how we’ve gotten to where we are.
“But we also understand that there is no finish line, we are always going to be striving to be better. And we want to continue to do that.”