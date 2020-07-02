FIREWORKS FOR THE FOURTH

Talladega and Pell City will both hold fireworks shows Saturday, July 4, at 9 p.m.
In Pell City, the event will be at Lakeside Park. Park and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said his department is encouraging attendees to follow Alabama Department of Public Health Guidelines for attending public events.
In Talladega, the show will be at Veterans Park. There will be one food vendor, along with Icee and ice cream trucks, a DJ and other fun activities at the park starting around 6 p.m. Masks are encouraged but not required, and people who can do so are encouraged to find a good parking space and watch the fireworks from their cars.