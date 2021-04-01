Fireworks fly as TC Central overpowers Winterboro

WINTERBORO — TC Central struggled to distance itself from Winterboro all day. That is until Faith Johnson drove in two runners early in the fifth inning, officially opening the floodgates in a 16-4 victory over Winterboro on Thursday night.
“We had a bit of a mindset shift toward the latter innings,” TC Central coach Arcadia Garrett said. “We were trying to go up there with the intention of being more aggressive swinging the bat.”
Johnson stole second and then took advantage of two wild pitches to advance home minutes later. She finished the game with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
TC Central scored five times in the fifth inning to turn a 6-3 lead into an 11-3 blowout, but the Tigers weren’t done. Four of the first five TC Central batters in the seventh inning recorded hits. Two of those girls, Denisha Stockdale and Tomorrow Garrett, hit for doubles as TC Central added five more runs to the board.
Oh, and the one batter that didn’t connect early in the seventh, Amiya Sillmon, was walked. She wasn’t able to end her day with a hit, but she finished with a team-high three hits and a game-high three RBIs.
“She puts in the extra work, she works on her mechanics,” Garrett said. “She’s got her swing down. She gets the extra swings in. Even when we don’t have practice, she works on her swing, and it is paying off for her.”
Despite the rough ending for the Bulldogs, Winterboro pitcher Carli Sturdivant still did an admirable job keeping her team in a close one for the majority of the game. She struck out seven batters inside the circle while adding a hit and scoring a run on offense.
Despite all that, Sturdivant’s biggest contribution might have been her vocal leadership in the final three innings.
“It is really important for us just because we are such a young team,” Winterboro coach Cody Rhodes said. “We’re such a young team, and a lot of times if we have bad situations, a lot of players look for somebody. And Carli is that person they look to.”
Three to know
— Johnson was one of many TC Central bats that got hot late in the game on Thursday, but inside the circle, she was a picture of consistency throughout the evening. Johnson struck out 11 of 27 batters in the victory, including two in the seventh.
— Winterboro struggled to put the ball in play as a team, but there was one bat that kept the Bulldogs afloat in the early innings. Kaderica Buchanon recorded hits on two of her three at-bats, and she certainly made the most of her opportunities. Her first hit resulted in a triple and drove in one batter. She put that appearance out of everyone’s mind in the third inning when she hit one over the fence to cut the deficit down from three to one.
— Winterboro’s defense got off the field after facing only three batters in the sixth inning thanks to a timely double play. The Bulldog defense was out there much longer in the seventh inning, but Winterboro again got off the field thanks to a double play. This time Winterboro second baseman Jordan Morris had the presence of mind to catch the ball and spin around quickly to tag the runner trying to return to second base.
Who said
— Garrett on Johnson’s performance inside the circle: “I think she gave up the home run, I think she kind of took it a little bit personal. She wanted to come back out, and she’s a competitor and face battles again. She is going to fight, and she has the demeanor to be a pitcher. She doesn’t get too hot, she doesn’t get too low.”
— Rhodes on the impact of Buchanon’s third home run this season: “It was huge for the team because I could tell that some of the girls may have gotten down, but you could see the energy from her teammates in the dugout, and I think that is what kept us in the game.”