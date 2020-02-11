Fireworks at Talladega City BOE meeting include squabble over minutes

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education continued its recent history of being incapable of agreeing on even routine business during a meeting Tuesday evening.
Board Chair Mary McGhee read a lengthy prepared statement into the record at the end of the meeting, essentially threatening to non-renew Superintendent Tony Ball’s contract when it comes up for renewal this summer.
The minutes
Even before that, however, the board descended into argument regarding approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, which were eventually approved by a vote of 3-2, with Sandra Beavers and McGhee dissenting. That vote followed a lengthy argument about Robert’s Rules of Order, complete with comments from an audience member who was not on the agenda.
During the board’s last meeting, McGhee and Beavers both read statements into the record criticizing Ball’s comments made in a recorded conversation with a parent. Both statements were made after board member Chuck Roberts had made a motion for adjournment, which was seconded by board member Jake Montgomery. Under the board’s customs, that usually signals the end of the meeting because the BOE doesn’t normally take a full vote on whether to adjourn.
Montgomery, Roberts and Ball then began collecting their things and leaving the meeting while the statements were read.
When the minutes came up for a vote Tuesday, Montgomery made the motion to strike the last two paragraphs, the paragraphs regarding McGhee’s and Beavers’ statements, before approval. Roberts seconded.
McGhee said she did not recognize the motion and would not call for a vote unless her and Beavers’ comments were included in the minutes.
“I had something to say, and the board was still in session,” she said.
Montgomery said no one was speaking when Roberts made the motion, adding the board had not voted to include the comments into the minutes.
“The meeting was still in progress,” McGhee said. “You controlled this board for long enough. The meeting was still in progress, and you violated the rules by disrespecting me as the chair of this board.”
When Montgomery attempted to site Robert's Rules of Order, McGhee answered, “Roberts doesn’t dictate where we sit. You show me in there where it says where we have to sit.”
While this discussion was going on, Victor Wilson, the husband of a woman who, along with Beavers, is suing Ball and the board members, was saying to Montgomery, “You’re wrong, there was no motion for you to walk out. So it’s only OK when you do wrong?” which prompted a woman in the audience to ask where the school resource officer had gone.
McGhee said to Montgomery, “You’ve caused enough problems for this system. We don’t need any more of your shenanigans. I’m not gonna call for the vote.”
Ball then intervened, instructing the board secretary to record a roll call vote based on Montgomery’s motion, which was still on the floor. The vote was 3-2, along predictable lines.
McGhee then said that she would only recognize a vote on the minutes as submitted, in spite of the fact that a motion to do otherwise had just been approved by a majority of the board.
There was further controversy over whether Montgomery’s motion covered a previous set of minutes for another meeting, which would have been voted on without amendment. McGhee insisted the board had voted on both sets of minutes as submitted. The second set of minutes was eventually brought to a vote and approved by the standard 3-2 margin.
The contract
McGhee had a second prepared statement to read into the record Tuesday.
“On Jan. 22, 2020, a statement was entered as part of our school minutes as to the contract of Superintendent Ball,” she said. “A contract was entered on July 16, 2018, with an ending date of July 15, 2020. This board must notify him by June 15, 2020, if contract is not to be renewed.”
She then went through and quoted portions of the contract, including language that says Ball “shall attempt to resolve all controversies and disputes involving the rules and regulations of the city Board of Education and the proper administration of the public schools” and “the superintendent shall serve as the secretary of the Board of Education.”
Said McGhee, “You vacated that position when you left the meeting before adjournment on Jan. 22.”
Quoting from the contract, she read ‘“The superintendent shall (also) submit to the board a brief report of activity every two weeks. Said report shall include a list of major activities for the prior two weeks and for the upcoming two weeks.’ You have not provided such information to this board.
“As board chairman, I am asking that (the superintendent) provide these reports to the board effective Jan. 1, 2020 to current week to bring this board up to speed as to these reports.”
McGhee also quoted several cash incentives included in the contract, for increases in enrollment, overall ACT Aspire scores, graduation rate, being elected president of the state Superintendent’s Association and excellent evaluations.
“Please provide documentation as to the enrollment and graduation rate for the period July 2018 to present,” she said.
McGhee also said the contract specified he should notify the board chair whenever he was going to be outside the district for more than two business days, and that she would like to be notified in the future.
“It is my understanding that you work at the pleasure of the board,” she concluded.
Beavers made a statement that was the same as the one she read into the record previously, accusing Ball of making racist statements and the other board members of being complicit in that racism.
This time, Ball responded, saying there was no evidence of his ever using racial epithets, a word which he suggested Beavers look up the definition of.
“You look it up,” Beavers said. “You didn’t have the energy to confront anybody about this last time.”
“I’m confronting it now,” Ball said, at which point Wilson began shouting “play the tape” from the audience.
“Let him speak,” Roberts said to Beavers regarding Ball.
“You’re out of order,” McGhee said.
At this point, Ball asked where the SRO had gone and implied that he would have Wilson arrested if he continued to disrupt the meeting.
After the meeting, Ball said he interpreted McGhee’s statement as a threat, but was not concerned.
“She’s entitled to her opinion and she’s one vote,” he said. “I know I’ve been doing a good job, and if I didn’t, I’d walk away.”
He added he had forgotten about the incentives, and that based on them, the board likely owed him some money (which he did not intend to ask them for).
He said the only time he had ever been out of the district for more than two business days was when he attended a summer conference. He had also submitted the two week reports via email early in his tenure but had stopped when none of the board members ever responded to them. He still notifies board members about anything “going on of consequence,” he added.
Also Tuesday, the board:
Recognized the Transportation Department for recent high marks given by the state;
Heard a presentation from the Beta Club at Salter Elementary School;
Saw Ball present board members with board appreciation gifts, including student artwork and a copy of the book “Staying Positive,” which Ball said he purchased for the board members himself;
Approved a field trip for R.L. Young Elementary students to go Chattanooga, Tennessee, by a vote of 4-0, with Beavers abstaining;
Voted unanimously to approve a field trip for the Talladega High School ROTC to Atlanta;
Approved a contract with Information Technology Services;
Approved the district calendar committee for the coming school year;
Unanimously approved the hiring of Charlyndrea Roberson to replace Mia McMeans as itinerant instructional assistant at Houston Elementary; leave for Salter CNP worker Evelyn Pickins and Houston Elementary CNP worker Teresa McElderry;
Acknowledged the passing of Graham Elementary third-grade teacher Karen Curvin;
Heard a presentation from the school interventionist on progress at Talladega High School and Zora Ellis Junior High School; and
Approved the financial report 3-2, with McGhee and Beavers dissenting.