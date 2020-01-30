Fired teacher, textbooks, among subjects broached at Talladega community meeting (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Around 40 people attended a “straight talk community meeting” Thursday evening at the B.N. Mabra Center hosted by City Board of Education members Sandra Beavers (Ward 1) and Mary McGhee (Ward 2).
Ward 5 board member James Braswell, Superintendent Tony Ball and Talladega High School Principal Dr. Darius Williams were also present to try and address questions and concerns regarding the school system.
“We are here to look at the whole picture in the community, about all the intimate parts that have to work together,” Beavers said. “We are all tied together, and you have to look at the whole picture in order to start solving problems.
“We all need to come together to improve our community, whether you voted for me or not. If you didn’t, I hope maybe I can win you over, but if I can’t, I still hope I can work with you and you can work with me to solve our problems and have everyone accept their responsibility.”
Although that spirit of responsibility defined much of the more than 90-minute-long meeting, there was some tension, largely stemming from the recent termination of the only African-American teacher at Graham Elementary School.
Yashicia O’Neal, the teacher in question, was present during the meeting, but she was first mentioned by Dixie Bonner, who was present in the audience.
“If you had a problem with her (O’Neal), you should have worked it out,” Bonner said. “She was doing awesome things in the community as well. Is it true that you can be heard on (a recording made by a parent during a meeting) telling a white parent, ‘Why hire a black teacher when I can hire a white teacher?’”
Ball deflected much of the discussion regarding O’Neal’s termination by simply saying he could not talk about it, but he did deny ever making such a statement, on tape or otherwise.
(The Daily Home obtained a copy of the recording and, while we have not published it due to certain legal concerns, we have reviewed it. At no point during the recording did Ball express a preference for hiring white teachers over black ones.)
“We want her back in the classroom,” Bonner said.
Amy M. Calhoun-Bishop then said, “So where does color make for a good teacher? If you have two teachers with the same exact education, what difference does it make?”
Said Victor Wilson, another audience member, “It means something if 69 percent of the students are black. It means something if he gives a white teacher more chances than an African-American teacher. Both of them were not tenured.”
Ball said that both teachers, including the white teacher referenced by Wilson, had had run-ins with the law in the past, and that he had given both of them second chances by hiring them. The white teacher has since left the school system.
O’Neal responded she had been given only one chance, and that no one had ever come to observe her class during the four months she was teaching.
“I’m not going to reach 100 percent of my students and I’m not going to get 100 percent of the parents to agree with me, but I had one (fifth-grade) student that was reading at the third-grade level (and making steady improvement),” she said. “I was suspended twice and I was told I did have to be given a reason. I should have been made aware of the issues.”
Ball again pointed out that he could not discuss O’Neal’s case publicly.
At this point, Beavers announced the room where the meeting was being held was no longer available and thanked everyone for coming.
Although the meeting became tense and combative at a few points towards the end, the overall tone was positive and cooperative.
It began with a presentation by Phoebe Presson of Community Transformation Ministries, who pointed to some fairly grim statistics while presenting proactive ways that some of them could be addressed. Detailed coverage of her presentation will appear in a future edition of The Daily Home.
Much of the rest of the discussion centered on test scores and the high school’s recent appearance on the failing schools list.
Principal Williams said the system partners with Central Alabama Community College to provide GED and equivalency classes for high school dropouts, although he also pointed out that earning a GED diploma does not impact the graduation rate.
When former BOE member Juanita Curry-McClellan asked about ways to help raise test scores, Williams said not enough young students were enrolled in Pre-K and day care, especially the more underprivileged students.
He added that even well-intentioned parents who wanted to help their children with their homework were unable to do so because of their own poor education. He also emphasized that students need to work to actually retain information, not just memorize it before the test and then forget it.
Ball said all of the system’s elementary schools still had active parent-teacher organizations, but participation was low because so many parents simply don’t have the time.
Williams agreed.
“We have parent meetings at the high school where maybe 50 people show up out of a class of 480,” he said.
Wilson also raised the issue of no take-home textbooks at Graham or at Zora Ellis Junior High.
Williams said at the high school level, for instance, students had been given new history textbooks this year, but many had ripped them apart and left the parts scattered around the school.
Ball added that textbooks are extremely expensive. “Biology textbooks can cost about $100 each, and we get $44 each from the state,” Ball said. “Everything is money, and the smaller you are, the less money the Legislature gives you.”
Said Wilson, “You can’t punish my child for what someone else’s child does.”
Later in the meeting, Ball said, “There was an editorial in the paper not too long ago, talking about the need for trust between me and the board members.
“I came into this job cloaked in secrecy and mistrust, not because of anything I did. The job was open and I applied for it. But I do believe things would be very different if that had not happened.
“And I want to stress our working together, because that’s what we’ve got to do … We’ve actually had a pretty good school year this year, and I think it will get better.”
McGhee said she expected Thursday’s meeting to be the first of a quarterly series, with the next one likely in April.