Fired Graham Elementary teacher tells her side of story

TALLADEGA -- Graham Elementary School teacher Yashicia O’Neal was fired by the Talladega City Board of Education last week by a 3-2 vote and over the objections of several parents who attended the meeting.
O’Neal was present but did not speak, although she did file a written plea to the board to keep her job.
The letter was not discussed by the board last week, but O’Neal provided The Daily Home with a copy Tuesday.
“First,” she wrote, “I want you all to know that I grew up in Talladega and attended school here. In fact, I attended Graham Elementary School as a child (K-5th grade). I can specifically remember being in Mrs. Davis’s kindergarten class in a portable trailer where the gym is currently located.
“I also recall that there were several other teachers who looked like me during my time at Graham. Oh my, those were the days. I attended the school system all the way up to my second semester of ninth grade … my siblings and my daughter came through this school system as well.
“I am the oldest of four children, all reared by a single mom, a strong black woman, yet gentle. Sometimes I wonder where my personality comes from.
“Growing up, I knew that I wanted to help people. I started out in criminal justice because I thought about being a lawyer. I then changed directions and pursued a degree in human resource management.
“During this time, I became a substitute teacher with the city and county school systems. It is then that I decided to pursue a degree in education. I pursued this degree (while) working full-time as a production worker at Honda. Upon graduation, I just knew that I would land a job here in the same school system in which I attended. That was not the case.”
Instead, she took a job in the Mobile County system, where she said she dealt with poor test scores and attendance and a lack of parent relationships.
In her first year, she said her second-grade class had the highest test scores in their grade at their school. The next year, she taught fourth-grade science and social studies and worked with the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program.
By June 2019, O’Neal was tenured in Mobile.
“I got a call asking if I was looking for a job because (the administrator) was in a board meeting and was in need of a black teacher,” she said. “I explained that I had a job and was tenured in my current position, (but) I had become engaged and had plans to move back home, but I didn’t know when.
“I went to the interview and received a call again stating (Superintendent Tony Ball) wanted to speak with me about an incident on my application. I was involved in a fist fight with a neighbor back in 2002. Retired fire Chief K.D. Dickerson was with me during this process.”
As she explained it Tuesday, she was in a physical altercation with an adult woman, when the woman’s daughter jumped on her back. O’Neal’s mother pulled the child off of her, but the mother eventually swore out two warrants, one for assault on her and the other for assault on her juvenile daughter.
“We were still fighting when we went in front of Judge (Hank) Fannin in (municipal) court,” O’Neal said. “He said we were both guilty and needed to get out of his courtroom.”
O’Neal attempted to get a pardon several years later but was not successful. She and the adult victim are on good terms now, and she produced a notarized letter saying that her daughter had not been assaulted.
“I spoke with Ball and explained the situation to him,” she wrote. “He talked about second chances and how all he needed was three votes to get me hired. I know for a fact that this system has been known over the years for their famous 3-2 votes. It’s sad.”
Although Ball has declined to talk publicly about the specifics of O’Neal’s termination, and O’Neal said several times she did not know why she was suspended and eventually fired, she did provide documentation and two recordings of meetings she had with Ball at the end of her tenure.
The first involved a series of emails between O’Neal and her principal regarding a conference requested by a parent.
“I will be more than happy to meet with (the parent) … (but) due to (the parent’s) past history of trying to intimidate teachers here at Graham, I am requesting the presence of board members Mary McGhee, Sandra Beavers and Ball at any meeting that I may have with him,” O’Neal wrote in the email.
The administrator (her principal, who O’Neal declined to mention by name), wrote back, “It is not a role of a board member to be present at a parent-teacher conference. Therefore, that request will not be granted. I will be there and will be happy to request Mr. Ball’s presence on your behalf once the conference has been scheduled.”
The next day, O’Neal wrote back, “(The parent) stated to you and you relayed the message to me, ‘that he doesn’t like the sound of my voice.’ That was an insult!
“Now, if I had said those words to him, he would have called the Central Office. Thank you for making me aware that a board member at a parent-teacher conference is not protocol. I will not be insulted or intimidated by any parent. I’m here to help these children, not hurt them as I have stated on numerous occasions.”
Another email, dated mid-November, apparently concerns a different situation regarding a student who had been disciplined on multiple occasions.
“Now to address how I respond to students’ behavior and academic progress,” O’Neal wrote. “Behavior and academics go hand in hand. If I’m correcting behavior all day, then how can I teach? I feel as if I am being set up to fail. It’s always something. The same issues that I’m experiencing with this class are the same issues that were present last year and the year before.”
The first recorded meeting with Ball was the Friday before Thanksgiving, following a parent-teacher conference where she allegedly “stomped around the room” and talked disrespectfully to the parent.
Ball also referred to an incident where O’Neal threw a student’s book bag out the door, asked a student what her mother had said and made disparaging remarks about a student’s appearance.
On the recording, Ball said her behavior was inappropriate and unprofessional, which she denied. The stomping, she said, was simply her demonstrating to the parent what the child had done, and she denied asking about what a child’s mother had said at home.
“That didn’t happen,” she said.
“I don’t believe you,” Ball answered, adding that he had not asked her a question. He also said information he believed likely came from McGhee and Beavers was not accurate.
“I’m not saying don’t talk to them, you can talk to whoever you want,” Ball said. “But it’s not the chain of command. What I am hearing from parents is that you are aggressive and you talk over people, you don’t let them state their case. That’s part of what we do as teachers.”
He added her demeanor came up repeatedly, and that she had been accused of telling a student that “her mama needs to cut her nappy hair.”
“I’m not listening to these lies,” O’Neal said on the tape. “You come to me like everything written down there is the truth.”
Asked Ball, “Did you stomp down the floor. Did you tell another teacher that you were not going to schedule a parent conference.”
Replied O’Neal, “If it’s not going to accomplish anything, if we’re just going to go back and forth.”
Ball cautioned her not to push things further, to which she replied, “Am I being disrespectful?”
Ball compared her behavior to students who wouldn’t be quiet when they were told to be. O’Neal said it was not the same thing, and Ball said it was. He then placed her on paid administrative leave.
In December, after returning from the break, O’Neal was given two letters on the same day, one notifying her that she was suspended again, with pay, the other saying that she would be terminated pending board approval. In a second recorded meeting, Ball said he did not have to explain why he was suspending her again, which is legally correct.
Her letter to the board goes on to state she had seen dramatic improvements in reading ability and behavior during her time in the classroom and pointed to her efforts tutoring at West Gate at her own expense. Since she has been gone, she said, parents have told her that fighting and bullying in her classroom have resumed.
Because O’Neal is not tenured, her termination is final and she has no right to appeal the board’s decision.