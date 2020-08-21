You are the owner of this article.
Fire on Elm Street in Talladega destroys 75 to 80 percent of house, kills dog

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police and firefighters responded to a residential fire at 858 Elm St. on Friday afternoon, just after 1:30. According to fire Capt. Ron Harrell, the blaze destroyed 75 to 80 percent of the home and left heat, smoke and water damage in the remaining portions. The resident was not home at the time, but there was a dog inside the house that died as a result. No one else was injured. The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the Police and Fire departments Friday evening.

