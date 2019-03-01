SYLACAUGA – Popular story performer Dolores Hydock will present the final program in the “Celebrating Alabama’s Storied Past” adult brown bag series at B.B. Comer Memorial Library on Wednesday, according to a press release.
Hydock will present a theatrical performance based on the life of Audrey Sheppard Williams, the wife of legendary country singer Hank Williams.
“When we scheduled the program with Dolores, we were not sure who the subject would be -- and we didn’t ask,” said Tracey Thomas, library director, in the release. “We always trust her to bring a fabulous story, and she has never let our audience down.
“A few days ago, we learned of the debut of her new performance in a town in Pike County near where Audrey Williams grew up -- and the cat was out of the bag.
“Dolores gave us her blessing on the reveal, and we are happy to tell you that the rave reviews are already out there on the program -- no surprise to us at the Comer Library.”
Those who were familiar with the Audrey Williams story admitted they pondered how a performer from Reading, Pennsylvania, could tell a story about Audrey Sheppard Williams, an Alabama country girl who walked out of the cotton fields in Pike County right into that bright light that already surrounded Hank Williams.
But those who knew Hydock were certain her take on the somewhat controversial story might be different, but that it would be honest and heartfelt -- and based on solid research.
In her usual fashion, Hydock took an inside look at every aspect of Audrey’s life, leaving no stone unturned. She read the books and articles, and watched the movies. Then she interviewed Audrey’s daughters, other family members in Alabama and in Tennessee, and the people in the Hank Williams Museum in Montgomery. Permission was granted for Hydock to tell the Audrey story in a unique and honest way.
Hydock took heed of the plea from Audrey’s daughters to “please tell both sides of a mother’s story, a mother who was after all, a human being.”
So Hydock will tell both sides of the story of Audrey Sheppard Williams to the Comer Library’s brown bag lecture audience in a theatrical fashion, using the voices of Audrey; her daughter, Lucretia; and her sister, Lynette.
From the beginning, Hydock posed the question, “Are there really two sides to every story, and can two sides be opposite and still be true?” Then she issued the challenge, “Come hear this new story and then decide who’s side are you on?”
Thomas invites the brown bag participants to do just that -- ending the winter series on an entertaining and interesting note.
Hydock, originally from Pennsylvania, came as a college student to Chandler Mountain to collect local folklore, and she decided to stay, making her home in Birmingham.
She has performed at the highest levels for prestigious arts and culture organizations across the Southeast and is a much-loved regular for the Comer Library’s programs.
The “Celebrating Alabama’s Storied Past” adult lecture series is sponsored by the SouthFirst Bank, with refreshments sponsored by the Coosa Valley Medical Center’s Hickory Street Café and volunteers.
Refreshments will begin at 11 a.m., and the program will be promptly at noon. Adult participants are invited to bring a sandwich and enjoy drinks and desserts provided by the library.
Working adults are invited to come by on their lunch break to enjoy the program in the Harry I. Brown Auditorium.
Groups wishing to attend should contact Thomas at 256-249-0961 or tthomas@bbclibrary.net to inquire about availability of seating.