Felony drug offense, other charges filed following police chase

A Talladega man is facing felony drug charges and a raft of misdemeanors after allegedly leading Talladega police on a chase with his 15-year-old cousin in the car with him.
Cornelius Lamar Jordan, 31, was arrested July 1 on two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and resisting arrest and was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on bond totaling $15,000.
According to jail records, he posted bond and was released Monday.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, a patrol officer first attempted to pull over a 2015 Chevrolet Impala at 9:48 p.m. July 1 near the intersection of Court and Howard streets for various traffic violations.
Curtis said Jordan stopped at first, and the officer detected a strong smell of marijuana as he approached the vehicle. Jordan was driving and the 15-year-old was in the passenger seat.
Jordan took off his seat belt, then reached to put it back on and hit the accelerator while the officer was holding the open door to the vehicle.
The subsequent chase went up Spring Street to North Street, then to Williams Avenue, at which point the 15-year-old passenger bailed out of the still moving car and fled on foot.
Jordan ran off the road and also tried to flee on foot, but did not get far before getting caught and being placed under arrest, Curtis said.
Inside the vehicle, officers found a quantity of MDMA or Ecstacy, five Oxycontin tablets, a marijuana blunt in the door, more marijuana and a lid containing marijuana residue, a styrofoam cup containing alcohol of some sort and a loaded gun.
The 15-year-old passenger got away, Curtis said.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Jordan’s other charges are all misdemeanors.