Felony drug offense, other charges filed following police chase

A Talladega man is facing felony drug charges and a raft of misdemeanors after allegedly leading Talladega police on a chase with his 15-year-old cousin in the car with him.

Cornelius Lamar Jordan

Cornelius Lamar Jordan, 31, was arrested July 1 on two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and resisting arrest and was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on bond totaling $15,000. 