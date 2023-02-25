Felony criminal mischief charged against Sylacauga man

A Sylacauga man has been charged with felony criminal mischief stemming from an incident in the mill village in November of last year.
Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies had asked for community assistance in locating Kenneth G. Hayes, who they said may have had information regarding a property crime in Sylacauga.
Hayes, 32, came in shortly after the appeal for help in locating him was issued. A warrant for first-degree criminal mischief was issued Feb. 9, and Hayes turned himself in to the Talladega County Metro Jail Feb. 18.
According to Captain Mike Jones, Hayes is accused of doing more than $2,500 in damage to a 2011 Kia Sorento in an incident reported about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 16. The owner of the car had lent it to his brother, Jones said. The brother was driving through the Mill Village Community when Hayes allegedly came out swinging at the vehicle with an unknown object, smashing the windows, two doors, the hood and doing other damage to the vehicle.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Hayes said he was homeless when he was booked in. Nonetheless, Hayes was able to post a $7,500 bond and be released less than an hour after he was booked into the jail.
First degree criminal mischief is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.