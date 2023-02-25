 Skip to main content
Felony criminal mischief charged against Sylacauga man

A Sylacauga man has been charged with felony criminal mischief stemming from an incident in the mill village in November of last year.

Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies had asked for community assistance in locating Kenneth G. Hayes, who they said may have had information regarding a property crime in Sylacauga.