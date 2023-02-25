Felicia Storey lived life of service to Presbyterian Home for Children

SYLACAUGA — Presbyterian Home for Children Senior Vice President of Program Operations and Services Felicia Ayers Storey died suddenly last Saturday at the age of 60.
Funeral service will be Feb. 28 at noon at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. Visitation will be Feb. 27 from 1-7 p.m. Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary in Talladega will direct the service.
“The board of trustees and staff of the Presbyterian Home for Children and the children and families they serve are mourning the unexpected passing of … Storey, on Feb. 18,” according to Presbyterian Home president and CEO Doug Marshall. “She will be missed dearly by each one of us, particularly our children. Felicia is now looking into the eyes of Jesus and leaves us determined to honor and cherish her memory and legacy as we carry on our shared calling in the days ahead without her at our side. Felicia was truly a priceless treasure during her journey on this earth.”
Storey spent her entire professional career, 37 years, at PHC, starting as a social worker and working up to senior vice president of program operations and services and even interim president.
Said Marshall, “As the president of the Home, I can testify that her professionalism, her heart for service and her friendship touched my life and the lives of everyone she worked with.”
Storey in 2021 talked about her work at PHC.
“Recently I was asked why I do what I do. It’s because I love the Home, the residents / clients and the ministry. One of my adult ‘kids’ just recently dropped in. He keeps coming Home because of the love he feels here. I’m his Mom who will nurture and love him always. That’s who we are. It’s what we do and what I know best professionally … The foundation and structure of my career, my life purpose, is the ministry of service to children, adolescents, young adults and families who are led through the doors of the Presbyterian Home for Children.”
Presbyterian Home for Children achieved an essential national accreditation from the Council on Accreditation in 2020, the culmination of almost two years of work under Storey’s leadership, and which followed a national accreditation by the EAGLE Accreditation Commission under the United Methodist Association, the only faith-based accreditation body in the country for the ministry to children.
Storey was well known and highly respected in the state as a leader in social services. She graduated with a Master of Social Work, Children, Youth & Families from The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa after obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Social Work with a Minor in English from the University of Montevallo. Storey has served as a field instructor for the University of Alabama and Jacksonville State University in addition to being Adjunct Faculty for Talladega College. She is a Licensed Master Level Alabama Social Worker (LMSW) along with being a Reasonable and Prudent Parenting Standard On Site Official and Trainer.
Presbyterian Home for Children is a member agency in long standing of the Alabama Association of Child Care Agencies, and Storey was an officer and a member of that organization’s steering committee. She was past president and vice-president of the Alabama South-Eastern Child Care Association, and she has held multiple leadership positions with the University of Alabama Social Work Society.
In addition to serving in the ministry of the Presbyterian Home for Children, she was a member of Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church of Talladega, where she, along with her husband, James, served in several leadership roles.
Storey was recognized as one of the Women Who Shape the State for 2020. The award program, sponsored by Alabama Media Group, highlights women who affect their cities, regions or the entire state of Alabama in the areas of philanthropy, commerce, public service, nonprofit, small business and advocacy.
She has also named one of central Alabama’s Top 50 Over 50 by Positive Maturity. The exclusive list celebrates members of the community who contribute and achieve on many levels, which are all key elements of staying young while growing up.