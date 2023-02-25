 Skip to main content
Felicia Storey lived life of service to Presbyterian Home for Children

SYLACAUGA — Presbyterian Home for Children Senior Vice President of Program Operations and Services Felicia Ayers Storey died suddenly last Saturday at the age of 60.

 Funeral service will be Feb. 28 at noon at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. Visitation will be Feb. 27 from 1-7 p.m. Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary in Talladega will direct the service.