Feds, NASCAR: Noose wasn’t new, wasn’t directed toward Bubba Wallace

TALLADEGA -- Federal investigators and NASCAR have concluded that the sport’s lone Black driver was not the target of a hate crime in Talladega.
U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said, in a statement issued after 4 p.m. Tuesday, “On Monday, 15 FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at the Talladega Superspeedway.
“After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed.
“The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019.
“Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week. The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws. We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace and everyone who cooperated with this investigation.”
A statement from NASCAR issued a few minutes later makes largely the same points.
“The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment.
“We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation, and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”
NASCAR also held a teleconference just after 5 p.m. Tuesday but did not take any questions.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps said he and everyone in the organization was relieved to know Wallace “was not the target of a hate crime, which is the best result we could have hoped for.” It was horrible to think that “one of our own could have committed this heinous crime.”
He also said NASCAR’s own investigation remained ongoing, saying, “We are still trying to find out why the rope might have been fastened into a noose” to begin with.
Phelps added he had no regrets whatever about the way the situation was handled.
“We would do the same thing again with the information we had (Sunday) night,” he said. “I said before, there is no place for racism or hatred, that is not who we are as a sport.”
He added, “It is also clear that no one on the 43 team was involved. The noose had been there since the last race in October, but it was not found until a 43 crew member found it Sunday. He brought it to the attention of his crew chief, who contacted (Cup Series Managing Director Jay Fabian). It was clear to us this needed to be looked into.”
In spite of the non-findings, Phelps said, “Yesterday (Monday) was still one of the most important days in the history of the sport. We saw support coming from all the drivers, all the crews, all the officials, everyone, when they thought a NASCAR family member was being attacked. It was a powerful day for our sport and for all sports.”
It was unclear Tuesday evening which driver had been assigned to that particular garage in October, or why a brand new, state-of-the-art garage that only opened last year would have a rope door-pull at all.
The initial discovery of the noose Sunday afternoon drew swift condemnation for whoever was responsible and support for Wallace from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on down.
Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland, the first African-American to hold that office, issued a statement Monday, saying, “I am disgusted by the cowardly act of hatred towards Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver.
“I urge NASCAR to use every resource at its disposal to find the culprit of this vicious and racist act. No longer can we hide behind pretenses of love and hope in the face of bigotry. We must take vigorous action to rid ourselves of the cancer of racism. In the words of the old spiritual, ‘We ain’t gonna let nobody turn us around.’
“We belong in Talladega. We belong in Alabama. We belong in America. We belong on the racetrack, pursuing our dreams. I stand with my fellow Alabamian, Bubba Wallace, in his quest to make stock car racing — and thus, America — welcoming and accessible to all!”
Ragland added, after the FBI release became public, “Like our governor and many others, I was disgusted to learn that a noose had been placed in the garage of NASCAR's only Black driver.
“Based on the information available at the time, Mr. Wallace was a victim of a cowardly act of hatred. To be clear, I stand by my statement that ‘we can no longer hide behind pretenses of love and hope in the face of bigotry. We must take vigorous action to rid ourselves of the cancer of racism.’”
Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Daves added that such an act as was believed to have taken place Sunday “does not represent us, our community at large. That is absolutely not what we’re about.”
Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind President Dr. John Mascia said Tuesday, before the announcements, “We stand with Bubba Wallace, we stand with all of NASCAR. We stand against racism, because until there is equality for all, there is equality for none. We will not rest until that happens and we are sorry for what Bubba Wallace and his friends and family must endure.”