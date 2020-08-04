Fearless Community Initiative breaks ground on teaching garden in Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG -- In a time of great uncertainty, one community organization is doing what it can to teach people an important skill -- growing food.
The Fearless Community Initiative broke ground Monday, July 27, on a teaching garden in Childersburg. The garden is at the corner of 9th and 2nd avenues, which is also the location of a farmers market set up by the group.
Sonny Roberts, who started the initiative with her husband, said the garden is to help people take control of what they can in their lives, namely their food.
Roberts said that since the pandemic began, she has seen a large number of people panic and become fearful due to things they cannot control. She said the idea for the initiative came from asking the question, “What is within our power to do?”
Roberts said this led to the idea that two things a person can do is make sure they have the food they need and connect with their community.
She said the teaching garden is a way to help people learn how to do the first one.
“The teaching garden is a way for people to get over the intimidation of planting a seed,” Roberts said.
She said people interested will be able to rent plots in the garden to grow what they want and participate in workshops put on by local farmers. Roberts said the initiative also plans to eventually build a pavilion to host events on the site.
Roberts said the Fearless Community Initiative is about bringing local residents together to embrace their small town community. She said small towns can look out for each other better than bigger communities, which is what really makes small towns strong.
She said the group wants to focus on building local economies, food security and community togetherness.
“That's really what we have control over.” Roberts said.