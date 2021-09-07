Fayetteville's Pacey DeLoach earns The Daily Home Player of the Week honors

Quarterback Pacey DeLoach stepped up when his team needed him the most in Fayetteville’s 28-21 win over Horseshoe Bend on Friday night. For his efforts, DeLoach earned The Daily Home Player of the Week honors.
“It’s awesome,” DeLoach said. “I was just talking to my brother Bailey about it (Monday), and I told him that it would be cool to get it. It’s great to get it after having a rough year and bouncing back. I’m just trying to do good for the team and do what we have to do to win.”
DeLoach recorded 364 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in the win on Friday.
The senior quarterback went 14-24, passing for 312 yards and three touchdowns against Horseshoe Bend on Friday. He also rushed for 52 yards and a score. DeLoach connected with Levi Phillips for the game-winning touchdown with 38 seconds left in the contest.
“We have confidence in Pacey’s ability,” Fayetteville head coach John Limbaugh said. “Pacey has confidence in his coaches, he has confidence in his offensive line and his skill players. The confidence was there, we did it practice, we ran the play, and we knew we were going to make it happen. There was no doubt in his mind that he was going to make the game-winning toss. It was a 40-50 yard pass to the back of the end zone. Levi (Phillips) outran the defender. He caught it with three yards to spare in front of the defender to take it in the endzone.”
DeLoach also picked off a last-second pass to seal the win for the Wolves.
“The last play of the game, they were throwing it deep, so Coach (Mark) Reed put me back there to play safety,” DeLoach said. “Kaz Duke got off the edge and hit the quarterback’s arm. I caught it at the 20-yard line. There was no time left on the clock, and I was thinking about sliding, but I saw that I had one guy to beat, so I said, what the heck. I beat him and scored, but it got called back for a block in the back.”
Even though DeLoach was a part of two of the most vital plays of the game, he said his most memorable play came on the opening drive when he connected with little brother Zeke Deloach on a 70-yard flea-flicker. The older brother said he can always depend on his brother to be there when he needs him on the field.
“They can double team him or just have one person on him, but he finds a way to get open,” DeLoach said. “When I’m in trouble and rolling out, he still makes himself available coming towards the ball, so I can complete those passes. It’s great having someone like that you have been working all these years with.”
DeLoach has played a major role in the Wolves, starting the season with a 2-0 record. This is the second time in three seasons that Fayetteville started the season with a 2-0 record.
The Wolves will try to improve to 3-0 this week when they host No.2 ranked Lanett on Friday.
“They are a tough team; they are looking pretty solid,” he said. “They are coming off their second win of the season. We had good long practices, and we are going to be practicing hard all week preparing for that game. We are going to work hard so that we can come away with the ‘W’.