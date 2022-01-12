Fayetteville's Marlon Cook earns Player of the Week honors

Marlon Cook was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Fayetteville High School’s boys basketball team to a 1-0 record in a seven-day span.
“I’m happy to be Player of the Week,” Cook said. “It’s an honor. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates. I wouldn’t be able to score as many points without my teammates. They swing the ball and they help me get open. They help me with a lot of things. They get steals, they throw me the ball on fast breaks and we get easy buckets. That’s just how we play; we are a faster team this year.”
Cook recorded 22 points, seven assists, five steals, and four rebounds in Fayetteville’s 59-47 win over 1A foe Woodland.
The junior guard credits the Wolves’ ball movement for his success against the Bobcats.
“We started out shooting from the outside and that really didn’t go for us,” Cook said. “We all started getting the ball to the middle and swinging the ball around fast enough for someone to get open so we would drive for an easy bucket. “
Sharing the ball and picking the pace has worked for the Wolves this season. Fayetteville has a 9-4 record and is currently on a five-game winning streak.
“This year, we decided that we wanted to play as a faster team like Coosa Central and B.B. Comer play,” he said. “We started getting in shape early and we began running the floor a lot. We began working out in the summer so that we would be able to do that this season. We also started pressing to cause the havoc that we used to go through.”
Having one of the best starts in school history is something that Cook and the Wolves are proud of but that doesn’t mean that they are satisfied.
“We don’t want it to be half of a season,” Cook said. “We want to continue to beat teams like Coosa and Vincent which we can beat.”
Another major accomplishment will come later this week when the Talladega County Basketball Tournament seeding is released. With their 9-4 record on the season, the Wolves are in a position to be one of the top seeds in the tournament.
“It makes me feel good,” Cook said, being in the position to be one of the top seeds. “It makes me feel like everything that we’ve done for this season to be as good as we is working. Everybody on our team is doing our role and playing their part.”
In the past years when the calendar flipped to January, the Wolves players would be ready to put up their basketball shoes for some baseball cleats. Cook said that’s not the case for this season’s team.
“Normally people are like I’m ready for basketball season to be over, I’m ready for baseball season,” he said. “Now that we are accomplishing more things that we thought that we could never do, everybody is still excited and ready to pursue the season.”
Fayetteville head coach Matthew Moore said that Cook as well as Pacey DeLoach and Zeke DeLoach will have to continue to be good leaders if they are going to continue to have success in the second half of the season.
“Those three have led us in scoring and (Cook) is one of them,” Moore said.” He has led in scoring in four or five games. It starts with those guys doing the right thing and running things like we are supposed to be running them. We have to play defense the way that we are capable of doing it. In terms of what we need to see from these guys, it’s understanding their role and playing that role to the best of our ability.”