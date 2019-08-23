FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville High School’s football team may have areas where it needs improvement, but the Wolves battled through the mistakes in a 17-8 victory over Woodland at Farmlinks Field on Friday night.
Through the course of the game, the Wolves’ offense gave up a pair of turnovers and a safety, but it counteracted those mistakes with a pair of touchdowns -- one late in the third quarter on an 82-yard pass from senior quarterback Blake Machen to sophomore wide receiver Pacey DeLoach, and the latter on an 18-yard run by junior running back Luke White to ice the game with 41.6 seconds to play.
“You could see the first-game jitters in the guys, but now, that’s out of the way,” Fayetteville head coach John Limbaugh said.
“Our offense was sluggish, but our senior quarterback led and gave us that senior effort. I’m so proud of Blake Machen. He did a great job.”
Inside the final minute of the third quarter and trailing 10-2, the Bobcats answered Machen’s touchdown pass with a 59-yard touchdown on a screen pass from junior quarterback Brock Edwards to senior running back Steven Robertson Jr.
After an illegal procedure penalty on the two-point conversion attempt, Edwards got caught scrambling in the wrong direction and was dropped around the 30-yard line by Wolves linebacker Jacob Vice.
Three to know
- Fayetteville kicker Levi Phillips put the Wolves ahead 3-0 with a 29-yard field goal with 57 seconds remaining in the first half and also drilled a pair of PATs. The sophomore lined up earlier in the second quarter for a 38-yard attempt, but the special teams unit surrendered a turnover on a botched snap.
- Woodland suffered its share of miscues on special teams. The Bobcats had a 70-yard punt return touchdown by wide receiver Briar Morris in the first quarter called back on a block-in-the-back penalty. Morris, who also served as the team’s punter, had to chase down his first two snaps, taking a 7-yard loss on the latter. He also registered a 4-yard punt that set up Phillips’ field goal.
- The Wolves’ defense kept Edwards under duress the bulk of the game. Fayetteville had several sacks and allowed 194 yards of offense. Wolves sophomore safety Hunter Hill and junior safety Brady Ritchey each came up with interceptions.
Who said
- Limbaugh on his defense: “Coach (Mark Reed) did a great job tonight. I’m so proud of our defense. … We gave up a couple missed tackles (on) that touchdown, but other than that, I thought our defense played lights-out.”
- Limbaugh on the mistakes: “We’re going to be OK. We’re going to learn from this and we’re going to take the next step forward.”
Up next
- Fayetteville will travel to face Victory Christian on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.