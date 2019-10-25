Fayetteville High School senior Blake Machen is a young man with many positions on the football field.
While quarterback, wide receiver and linebacker are his listed positions on the team roster, his biggest play in the Wolves’ 14-12 win over Vincent on Thursday night at FarmLinks Field came on special teams.
He blocked a Yellow Jackets’ punt, scooped up the ball and raced 40 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:30 remaining.
“They punted about three or four times tonight, and I saw that they only had one guy blocking me,” Machen said. “I faked to the outside and cut back inside. The kid didn’t even touch me … I blocked it and returned it all the way.
“I knew I was going to get that punt tonight. We’ve been rushing that punt all night long, and I saw that it would be a big play.”
The victory secured the fourth playoff spot in Class 2A, Region 4. Fayetteville has clinched a postseason berth just three times in the program’s history.
Fayetteville head coach John Limbaugh said Machen’s blocked punt was a play he’s come to expect from Machen and his squad.
“He’s done it all year,” Limbaugh said. “He’s a player, he’s an alpha dog and he got it done … We want to make the playoffs the standard, the expectation. With players like that leading the way and building the foundation for continued success, we can do that.”
Vincent took a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter on a 5-yard jet sweep by senior wide receiver Treston Smith. The Yellow Jackets missed the extra point.
Fayetteville jumped ahead 7-6 on the following possession with a 3-yard touchdown by running back Seth Limbaugh. The bulk of the Wolves’ drive consisted of short passes from sophomore quarterback Pacey DeLoach to running back Luke White.
The Yellow Jackets regained control of the contest with 1:49 to play in the third stanza. Senior running back Ryan Culliver powered through the right side of Fayetteville’s defense for a 10-yard touchdown, but the Yellow Jackets were stopped short on the two-point conversion attempt to leave the score 12-7.
Three to know
- Vincent’s offense outgained Fayetteville 307 yards (all rushing) to 86 yards (70 passing, 16 rushing). Culliver finished his night with 181 yards on 30 carries.
- The Wolves committed their only turnover on their first drive of the second half. DeLoach threw an interception to Smith, who returned it 54 yards to the end zone. The would-be touchdown was called back due a 15-yard personal foul on Vincent, but the interception stood.
- The Yellow Jackets committed 17 penalties for 136 yards. The Wolves finished with eight penalties for 60 yards.
Who said
- Machen on getting the win and clinching a playoff spot for the Wolves on senior night: “It’s something I’ve been working for for three years now, ever since I’ve been playing quarterback my sophomore year. I’ve just been working this team and trying to get them up to where we need to be. It’s just big for us.”
- Limbaugh on how his journey through the summer and support he received from God, his family, the community and doctors impacted the football team. He was severely injured after a cow attacked him in early June on his farm: “I think going through that struggle may have taught our team something about a struggle, that we can come out on top and we can conquer the struggle. Maybe going through that, God had a purpose in it.”
- Limbaugh on getting ready for a rivalry game next week against B.B. Comer: “The thing about Comer is we believe they’ve been looking at us all year. We beat them last year. They have a really great coach (Adam Fossett). I love him to death. He does a great job there … We’re very excited about the opportunity to go play a ballgame in Legion Stadium and, hopefully, we’ll come out on top.”
Up next
- Fayetteville (6-3, 3-3) will face B.B. Comer at Legion Stadium next Thursday at 7 p.m.