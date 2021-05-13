Fayetteville unable to fend off Cleveland comeback in elimination game

MONTGOMERY — Fayetteville sophomore Natalie Liner was in the middle of an unusually quiet game through two innings of the Wolves' 7-6 loss to Cleveland on Thursday afternoon, but the shortstop's bat sang a familiar tune during her final two at-bats of the season.
Liner's return to form began with a deep shot in the fourth inning to drive in two runs. The shortstop sent the encore over the fence.
"She's definitely a tone-setter for us offensively," Fayetteville coach Leigh Holley said. "She hits the ball so hard. When she makes contact, the ball is really jumping off the bat. She hit really well for us in the second game.
"So she is only a sophomore, so folks better watch out because they are going to be seeing her for a little while."
The Wolves' stay in Montgomery came to a swift conclusion after they began the day with 10-0 loss to Randolph County and before dropping the elimination game to Cleveland in the Class 2A Eastern Regional.
Liner's home run gave the Wolves a 6-4 lead headed into the bottom of the seventh inning. Fayetteville recorded two outs, but not before Cleveland evened the score at six and placed runners at second and third.
Cleveland's lead runner Aaliyah Harris charged home plate, but was surprised to find the Fayetteville catcher holding the ball. Both players froze for a second, just feet from home plate, before Harris sprinted back.
The catcher missed the tag by less than a foot. She pursued but was unable to run down Harris, who later scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch.
"There were a couple of things in this game that could have made that last play, play out different," Holley said on the third out that her team missed by inches. "I made the decision to walk the cleanup batter to load the bases, and the kid behind her who had struck out and hit the ground ball to short, punches it out into right field. If I hadn't done that we would have only given up one run instead of the two that we gave up. We don't bobble a ball in another situation … It is not all that one play, I'm a firm believer in there is a lot of other things along the way that lead to that."
Three to know
— After repeatedly missing out on scoring opportunities in their first game, Fayetteville opened the second game with four hits in the first inning, taking a 3-0 lead that would remain unchanged until the bottom of the third. The Wolves seemed poised to add to it in the second inning when they loaded the bases with one out, but Fayetteville wasn't able to capitalize.
— Fayetteville pitcher Scarlett Nichols struck out seven of 68 batters across both games on Thursday. She also tied Liner for the lead in extra bases with three (one double in game one and a triple in the first inning of game two).
— Holley's daughter Kathryn Holley finished the day with a team-high five hits on seven at-bats. She also finished the day with a team-best two runs, her second of which required the freshman to dive past the catcher to tag home as the ball was flying in from second.
Who said
— Holley on Nichols power at the plate: "She has slowly started kind of inching her way up that batting order, and she is one of those kids now that we really rely on her to put some hop on the ball and drive in some runs."
— Leigh Holley on the performance Kathryn Holley: "I don't know that she has necessarily been more consistent today than normal. I think when you make it into postseason play, and you've got a kid that is consistent it definitely elevates that. It makes these games kind of jump out. I think it is a nice way for the season to end for her."
— Leigh Holley on the impact of the Cleveland loss: "They always pay off. These games when you lose these games, they tend to hang on, and you're always a little bit bitter about it and you don't forget. … you're going to get another chance, and knowing that is what gives these younger kids hope and keeps them coming back. … they will be back. These kids will come back."