SYLACAUGA -- "Keeping it in the family” was a possible theme for the winners of Talladega County Spelling Bee the last four years.
This year was no different as Leah Platt, a seventh-grade student at Fayetteville High School, was the champion speller for the second year in a row.
Platt follows her sister, Lydia, who was the champion for three years. The teen captured the Spelling Bee title when she spelled “Argentine” correctly.
The runner-up was Caitlyn Holcomb from Pinecrest Elementary School. Holcomb was also part of a family combination as her brother, Joshua, competed for Nichols-Lawson Middle School.
Platt had no trouble with the words she was given, as she quickly moved to the microphone, pronounced her words and spelled, never stumbling or hesitating as she spelled them for the judges.
The seventh-grader studied a lot with her mom as she prepared for the competition.
Platt said she has two other younger sisters who more than likely will be competing in future spelling bees.
The teen’s parents are Steve and Johnna Platt, of Fayetteville.
This year’s Spelling Bee had 19 participants from Sylacauga City Schools, Talladega City Schools and Talladega County Schools.
Participants were as follows:
Sylacauga City Schools -- Joshua Holcomb, Nichols-Lawson Middle School, and Caitlyn Holcomb, Pinecrest Elementary School;
Talladega City Schools -- Aaron Blackwell, Graham Elementary School; Jaleah Spencer, Houston Elementary; Amaya Smith, Salter Elementary; Lynzee Sullivan, R.L. Young Elementary; and Katherine Bradshaw, Zora Ellis Junior High;
Talladega County Schools -- Addison Wilson, B.B. Comer Elementary; Taraji Jones, Childersburg Elementary; Skyler Kline, Drew Middle; Makenna Dulaney, Lincoln Elementary; Maddox Drummond, Munford Elementary; Lanee Stephens, Munford Middle; Malaysia Ledford, Stemley Road Elementary; Jamari Nicks, Sycamore Elementary; Alexus Spurling, Talladega County Central High; Presley Barron, Watwood Elementary; and Kennadi Merritt, Winterboro High.
B.B. Comer Memorial Library hosted the event.
Pattie Thomas, curriculum coordinator and federal programs director for the Talladega City Board of Education, was the Spelling Bee coordinator.
Dr. Claire Keel, Talladega County Board of Education psychometrist, explained the rules of the competition and was the pronouncer.
Jennifer Rosato, Sylacauga City Schools; Gloria Thomas, Talladega City Schools; and Dr. Donna Hudson, Talladega County Schools, judged the competition.
Platt will participate in the Alabama Spelling Bee on March 9.
The Alabama Spelling Bee champion wins an all-expenses paid trip for two to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May in Washington, D.C. The Alabama Spelling Bee is sponsored by Adventure Travel with Susan McDougal, coordinator.
The first Scripps National Spelling Bee was in 1925. The winning word was “gladiolus.”