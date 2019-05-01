SYLACAUGA -- Students at Fayetteville High School have been learning about the significance of the Holocaust through project-based learning and area partnerships.
The projects will be on display in the school’s own Holocaust Museum for the community to view Wednesday, May 8, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
According to Stephanie Brooks, digital learning coach at FHS, the projects are being conducted by students in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
“For the last few weeks, students have been working in groups of three with the same driving driving question, ‘What do you remember about the Holocaust?’
They have answered this question through their own unique projects,” Brooks said.
Brooks noted the projects have been conducted in each of the students’ classes, covering all core subjects.
“The idea started out when one of our history teachers noticed that many students had never heard about the Holocaust before,” Brooks said. “We were all really surprised. The teachers have really come together as a team to make it possible for our students to learn about something so historic.”
Brooks also expressed the importance of students using a hands-on approach to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education with the Holocaust projects.
“They have used 21st century technology to communicate, collaborate, create and become critical thinkers,” Brooks said. “By acquiring these skills, they are learning it’s just as important to be a witness to something so significant like the Holocaust as those affected. They have the ability to invoke change and give the world a better future.”
The various projects have been made possible through partnerships among the B.B. Comer Memorial Library, the Birmingham Holocaust Education Center and Fayetteville teachers, who have provided many books and materials for students to access, Brooks said.
Brooks added the Birmingham Holocaust Education Center’s traveling exhibit “Darkness Into Life: Alabama Holocaust Survivors Through Photography and Art,” will also be on display at the school for the public to view May 8.
Fayetteville High School is at 170 W W. Averitte Drive in Sylacauga.
For more information, call 256-315-5550.