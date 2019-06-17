Zachary Whitlock, a member of Sylacauga First United Methodist Church Troop 4126 for the past four years, recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest rank.
Zach’s Eagle project was a U.S. Flag Retirement Drive and Retirement Ceremony for Sylacauga and Childersburg. He partnered with local businesses to set out collection boxes and then advertised his project and its purpose using social media and a local television station. After collecting worn flags for several weeks, Zach planned, conducted and oversaw all aspects of the ceremony, retiring a total of 84 flags. After the ceremony, he gathered and polished all the grommets from the flags and placed them in small, labeled keepsake boxes. These boxes were then presented to local veterans being treated at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Birmingham as a token of his gratitude for their service and sacrifice. You can see his project from start to finish here: tinyurl.com/4126Eagle19
Zach, who will be a senior at Fayetteville School this fall, is the son of Scoutmaster Amber Smith. His story is special because he has cystic fibrosis and scouting has helped him rise above his diagnosis. Zach’s diligence and dedication as he progressed through the Scouting ranks to achieve this award demonstrates his determination to overcome all obstacles. He serves on staff at Camp Comer in Mentone as a counselor to help younger scouts have the same positive and engaging experiences he has had. It’s his hope that his achievements exemplify to his younger brother and other Scouts who follow him, a true standard of the Scout Oath and Law.