Fayetteville softball punches ticket to regional round

VINCENT — Fayetteville took the long road to the regional round, dropping their first matchup with B.B. Comer 10-6 on Thursday night.
The Wolves responded by handing first Central Coosa County then B.B. Comer each a 13-3 loss to secure Fayetteville’s place in the regional round of the Class 2A playoffs next week.
“It shows girls are starting to mature some mentally and be able to put games behind them and move on to the next job,” Fayetteville coach Leigh Holley said. “And that is what we’re doing right now is talking about what the job is and the job for this tournament was to qualify, and we did that. … Tickets punched, and we’re happy.”
With a spot in the postseason secured, three games in the last 26 hours seemed to catch up with the Wolves when they dropped the 2A, Area 7 Championship to Vincent on Friday in a 15-0 run-rule loss after only four innings.
Vincent pitcher Maddy Walker couldn’t have thrown much better as she struck out six of the 15 batters she faced through four innings while allowing only a single hit.
“I feel like we’ve kind of progressed through the tournament,” Holley said. “We hit the ball well last night. We hit the ball really well earlier today. … We didn’t hit great here, but in all honesty, that is probably the best pitching we’ve seen all year that Maddy Walker put out today.”
Three to know
— The Wolves looked every bit the contender early. The game remained scoreless when Fayetteville pitcher Scarlett Nichols struck out her second batter in the second inning alone. Then Vincent freshman Brantlee Chapman sent the ball into the outfield, driving in two runners to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead.
— Pressure seemed to mount on the Wolves in the third inning leading to a few off-course throws that allowed Vincent to build a 7-0 lead. Both of Fayetteville’s pitchers struggled to find the strike zone in the fourth inning as they combined to walk seven of Vincent’s final 11 batters.
— Vincent’s McKenzie Fields officially ended the game with her hit for double to drive in substitute base runner April Smith. Fields was one of five players to record two hits. She was also one of four Yellow Jackets to record two RBIs and one of six to score at least two runs.
Who said
— Holley on the performance of pitcher Scarlett Nichols: “I feel like Scarlett has pitched really well and held up well to throw four ballgames over two days. Which that is a good thing for us going into a regional tournament where we know we’re going to have to play a lot of games.”
Up next
— The Wolves will return to action in Montgomery on Thursday at 9 a.m. against a still-to-be-determined opponent.