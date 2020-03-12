Fayetteville softball: Lady Wolves eager to play after two-week layoff

Fayetteville High School’s softball team, like many spring sports squads in The Daily Home’s coverage area, has wrestled with the challenges presented by less-than-optimal weather.
Lady Wolves head coach Leigh Holley said her team will look to find out more about itself entering the Talladega County Tournament that begins today at Lincoln High School.
“I think it’s really hard for us to tell exactly where we’re at because of the way the rain has been this year,” she said. “We just haven’t gotten to play the amount of ball that we normally have played at this point.
“We’re trying to get in as much practice as we can on the field on the days when it is good and getting inside, doing what we can there. On game days here lately, the mindset has been we’ve got to be prepared to play ball today until we’re told we’re not playing ball. I guess we’re as prepared as we can be for it.”
Holley said one positive for the Lady Wolves (1-4) is the defense is starting to come together.
“We finally have figured out what we want our defense to look like,” she said. “We’ve been moving kids around a good bit, trying to get them in the right spots so that they work together in the best possible way. I think we’ve finally figured out what we want to see there.”
An area Holley said she’d like to see improve entering the tournament is hitting.
“We need to be more aggressive at the plate, and those are big things we’ve talked about going into this weekend,” she said. “Tournaments are great for us because it gives us the opportunity to make some changes and get some really quick, almost immediate feedback with another ballgame in just a few short hours.”
Fayetteville’s pitching rotation should receive a boost going into the tournament.
Holley said senior Jess Darling, who has missed time due to a concussion, should be ready to return to action inside the circle today. The Lady Wolves will also have senior Allye Buttram and freshman Scarlett Nichols as pitching options.
“Allye pitched some for us in the postseason last year,” Holley said. “I think you’ll be seeing more of her this year than anybody’s ever seen.
“Scarlett primarily pitches for our JV team, but she’ll be dressing with the varsity this weekend for the county tournament. We took her with us to Montgomery (for the Brew Tech Tourney) a couple weeks ago.”
The past five seasons, the county tournament championship game has featured Lincoln facing either Sylacauga or Fayetteville. The Lady Golden Bears have won five consecutive titles.
If the weather cooperates, Holley said the goals remain the same for the tournament.
“For us, it’s always to try to go out -- first things first -- and be the last small school standing, then be as competitive as we can be with those bigger schools,” she said. “I think in past years, we’ve always played those games well, but right now, I think we’re really just more excited than anything to have the opportunity to play a bunch of ballgames in two days. We haven’t played this week, and I don’t think we played last week, either. That’s how much rain we’ve had.”
The Lady Wolves will open the tournament against B.B. Comer at 9 a.m. today.