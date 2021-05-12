Fayetteville shortstop finds swing as Wolves return to softball regionals

Fayetteville shortstop Natalie Liner found her swing on April 2 when she hit three triples to lead the Wolves to a 12-8 victory over B.B. Comer.
Since then, Fayetteville’s leader in extra bases has hit two of her three home runs and all three of her other triples this season for a total of six.
“It was a really big confidence booster,” Liner said of her performance against Comer. “After you get so many big hits, you kind of just start to get in your own groove.”
On Thursday, Liner and the rest of the Wolves will open up the Class 2A Eastern Regional in Montgomery against Randolph County at 9 a.m.
“We’re going to have to play our best game,” Fayetteville coach Leigh Holley said. “And knowing that playing our best game means that we are going to have to take some risks and with those risks come the possibility of mistakes, but if we’ve got to take a risk to make a big play, then we’ve got to do that.”
Most of those risks will likely occur on the defensive side of the ball, where Holley hopes to see her players diving to attempt to make plays they wouldn't have considered earlier in the season.
“Push them into areas that they didn’t think they were capable of getting to,” Holley said when asked about the risks she hopes to see her team take. “And when those things start to happen for individual players, it typically kind of catches on for the whole team, and then you’ve got everybody playing at a higher level.”
One player Holley doesn’t have to worry about is Liner.
“My brain kind of turns off in the game,” Liner said. “It’s a habit now, it’s almost an instinct. When I see a ball that I feel like I can’t get to I just kind of dive for it. Like I’ve done it so much, and I’ve done it for so long it just kind of happens.”
It is no wonder the sophomore often finishes the games covered in a nice layer of dirt.
“I think you are going to be hard-pressed to find a shortstop anywhere around here that is going to play that position better than she is,” Holley said.
Fayetteville’s bats went quiet when the Wolves were shut out of the Class 2A, Area 7 Championship last week, but that game was an anomaly for a Wolves team that scored 32 runs in the previous three games.
If the Wolves are going to keep up that pace, Liner will need some of her best work this week.
“She is really hard to pitch to, and when she hits the ball and connects, she hits the ball as hard as any kid I’ve ever seen,” Holley said. “I don’t like standing in the third base’s coach’s box when she’s at the plate … because if she connects right with it, then it is coming down that third baseline in a hurry.”
Although Liner is only a sophomore she is one of the more experienced kids on a team that has only one junior and no seniors.
“Seniors, they know this is it, so occasionally they will play a little bit tight. ... having a young group might play to our advantage,” Holley said. “Because sometimes the pressure of the situation doesn’t really hit until the job is done, so to say.
“I like where we are at, because I think the potential is there for us to surprise some people.”