SYLACAUGA -- Fayetteville School recently received its STEM certification through Cognia, formerly known as AdvancED.
Fayetteville, a K-12 school, joins Childersburg Middle, Lincoln Elementary, Munford Elementary, Munford Middle, Munford High and Winterboro High schools in the Talladega County system in achieving this honor.
After successful evaluations, including on-campus visits, Fayetteville was awarded its certification Thursday, Oct. 24.
“STEM” stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
In order to become STEM-certified, system officials note, a school must provide evidence it uses STEM strategies throughout the school and curriculum. A school must also meet several different STEM standards.
“We are so proud to be the first K-12 school in the country to receive STEM certification through Cognia,” Amy Smith, principal at Fayetteville, said. “It has been about a two-year process. We have great teachers, staff and students, and when that occurs, great things happen.
“We also received an ‘A’ on our state report card. It’s been wonderful to see all of our hard work pay off -- and it has really united us as a school.”
According to BusinessWire, AdvancedEd and Measured Progress, two leading education nonprofits, merged in November 2018. The combined company changed its name to “Cognia,” which comes from the Latin word “cognitio,” which means knowledge, in August.
Smith emphasized the importance of having STEM education and project-based-learning in the school’s curriculum.
“It’s an opportunity to teach our students how to be critical and analytical thinkers,” Smith said. “It’s something that will help them in the future, both with their college education and careers.”
Added Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, “I offer my congratulations to Fayetteville School for earning STEM certification. Fayetteville joins six other schools in the district to earn this prestigious distinction. I applaud the efforts of our teachers, students and administrators who have worked collaboratively to provide innovative and engaged instruction.”
System officials have noted all 17 schools in the Talladega County system are working toward achieving STEM certification through Cognia.
According to its website, Cognia “offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional services and consulting to help schools drive continuous improvement.”
It serves nearly 25 million students and 5 million educators each day.
For more information https://www.cognia.org.
