Fayetteville School is jewel on southern end of Talladega Co.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Nestled on the southern end of Talladega County, Fayetteville School serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade within a close-knit, rural community.
U.S. News & World Report recently ranked Fayetteville 67th among Alabama high schools, the best mark among schools in the Talladega County system and second overall among schools located in the county. (Sylacauga High of the Sylacauga City system checked in at No. 58.)
The rankings covered more than 17,000 public high schools nationwide, with 357 of them in Alabama. Five schools in The Daily Home’s coverage area were among the top 100 in the state.
This wasn’t the first time Fayetteville had fared well in a measurement of school quality.
Fayetteville High’s marks on the state’s yearly report card over the past three academic years have been an 84, 89 and 92, meaning the school received an “A” for the 2018-19 academic year. Grades for 2019-20 have not yet been released.
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said Fayetteville’s unique position of having all its students come through one school is a factor in how well the students have performed.
“For students, this approach provides continuity of instruction across all grade levels,” she said. “Transitions are limited from grade to grade and never require students to enter a new facility.
“Cross-curricular planning, grade-level planning and vertical planning is easier to accomplish with all gradespans under one roof. Ideally, this comprehensive approach to instructional planning is necessary for the mastery of skills when trying to cover standards from kindergarten through the 12th grade.”
Lacey added Fayetteville, along with all Talladega County schools, uses a similar instructional framework to meet both state standards and local curriculum guidelines.
“What is unique to Talladega County Schools are the expectations for delivering instruction through such approaches as project-based learning, blended learning and the inclusion of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) standards across all content areas,” she said.
The superintendent said the county’s focus on professional development for its teachers plays a part in the school’s success.
“At Fayetteville, teachers have the luxury of planning in grade levels but also enjoy the opportunity to plan with their fellow colleagues as students move through the trajectory of learning,” Lacey said.
“For example, if a student continues to struggle with reading at the high school level, it is not uncommon for the high school teacher to consult with one of his/her elementary colleagues for intervention strategies and support.
“In the same manner, teachers have a clear view of students’ strengths, which encourages excellence and personal goal setting.”
According to 2010 census data, Fayetteville’s population sits at 1,284. Lacey said proximity also factors into how well the school does.
“Many of the current staff members live in the Fayetteville community and surrounding areas, which contributes to the stability of the teaching force,” she said. “Students attending Fayetteville High School are less transient than other students across the district, which also accounts for the overall excellent performance achieved by students.”
Lacey said Talladega County Schools as a whole benefit from communities that support and value education.
“Much of the happenings in all small communities across our school system are centered around school events,” she said. “Fayetteville High School is no exception and has a rich tradition of community engagement by both alumni and parents with children currently enrolled. The community at large is one of five communities systemwide who have passed an additional 5 mills of property tax to support education.”