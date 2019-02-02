Fayetteville's Zach Roberts, Rhett Hayes will play football for Huntingdon College

FAYETTEVILLE -- Zach Roberts and Rhett Hayes signed academic scholarships and committed to play football at Huntingdon College.
The signings took place during a ceremony Friday afternoon in Fayetteville High School’s library.
For Roberts, getting a chance to play on the next level is a dream come true.
“I have always wanted to play college football,” Roberts said. “It is really a blessing. I really used my God-given ability to be able to do this.”
Roberts said the atmosphere at Huntingdon played a major role in decision to become a Hawk.
“I like how much it is a family down there around the program,” Roberts said. “I walked in there, and all the coaches took me in as part of the family. I really like that about it.”
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive lineman has expectations of making an immediate impact for the Hawks.
“I’ll be going down there in the first week in June to start my summer workouts,” he said. “They said I’ll be able play as a freshman if I go down there and start training with them.”
Fayetteville head coach John Limbaugh said he was elated Roberts and Hayes will have an opportunity to continue their academic and football careers at Huntingdon.
“I am very excited for these two,” Limbaugh said. “Rhett Hayes and Zach Roberts are going to do a great job.
“They were two great ballplayers for us here, and we are going to miss them greatly, but I am very excited for their future. I am excited to come watch some Hawk football this fall.
“I believe both of them will find playing time fairly quickly because they are going to get in there early with the guys working in the summer, so they are not going to miss a thing.”
Hayes will join the Hawks as an offensive lineman. He said having a chance to play on the next level is something he has been working towards since he began playing football.
“I am excited about it,” Hayes said. “This has always been my dream since I was a little kid. ... Hopefully, one day, I’ll be coaching it, too.”
Hayes said he knew Huntingdon was the place for him the first time he stepped on campus.
“I visited the campus a few weeks back, and it was just something different about that campus,” Hayes said. “I just fell in love with it.”
Hayes said having his teammate down there with him will help in several aspects.
“It will help me out to have a familiar face there during workouts, practices and maybe classes,” he said.
Both players are dedicated to football, but both said their main priority is to obtain a degree. Roberts plans to major in business, while Hayes plans to major in sports management.
“They are getting two great players that have a good work ethic. They are getting players that are smart on and off the field,” Limbaugh said. “They are going to make the right decision and do the right things. They have great parents and a good support system.
“I look forward to them accomplishing really good things down there at Huntingdon. Their grades ... both did really good on the ACT. Both of them got accepted the first time at Huntingdon. There was no waiting around there.
“Huntingdon wanted both of these players and we are really excited for them.”