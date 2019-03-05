Peyton Wesson was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after putting together an outstanding performance on the mound for Fayetteville High School’s baseball team in a Talladega County Tournament game.
“I feel like it is a huge honor,” Wesson said. “I am blessed to be Player of the Week. It is really an exciting accomplishment this early in the season.
“My teammates are great. I couldn’t ask for anyone better. They always have my back. We have been working hard all year, we are looking forward to, hopefully, getting back to a state championship.”
Wesson was dominant on the mound last week. The Troy signee recorded an 18-strikeout, one-hit performance in Fayetteville’s 8-0 win over B.B. Comer in the county tournament. The Wolves went 3-0 and won the Class 1A-3A version of the event.
“I feel like my command was good, all my pitches were working,” Wesson said. “It was in the county tournament, so it was a big game. Coach told me that I was on the mound, and I just went out there and did my best.
“My teammates did a great job behind me, and they hit the ball well. We had a great win.”
Wesson is 1-1 on the season. In his first outing since his sophomore year, he recorded 15 strikeouts and allowed one hit and one walk in a 3-0 loss to Shelby County.
“That was a tough loss,”Wesson said. “We made some errors, but we came back against Comer and figured it out defensively.”
Fayetteville head coach Morris Phillips is pleased with the way Wesson has pitched early in the season.
“He works hard everyday, he gives it everything he’s got,” Morris said. “I am real proud the way he performs and the way he goes about the game. I can’t say enough about what he does there.”
Wesson missed his junior season after suffering a right knee injury. The 6-foot, 185-pound lefty said everything he did in rehab was to come back for one final season at Fayetteville.
“Missing my junior season was hard,” Wesson said. “I went to velocity camp before my junior year. I feel like my velocity was really picking up, and then after missing four months without being able to walk, it set me back.
“I had a really good summer, and we figured somethings out mechanically. Everything we did since healing up was for (me) to have a strong senior season.”
Wesson has some unfinished business he wants to handle before he graduates. In his last full season (2017), the Wolves were the runners-up in 2A. This season, he wants to make it make to Montgomery and win the blue map.
“Winning the state championship is the biggest goal,” he said. “We have seven seniors, so we have a great group of leaders. I think we have the pitching staff and we have a lot of talent in our lineup. We also have some young guys that really stepped up this year. I think we have the talent to win a state championship.”
Wesson said he tries to model his game after Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw.
“That’s my favorite pitcher,” Wesson said. “He is on my favorite team, he is left-handed, he wears No. 22, and I wear No. 22. I just like his work ethic. He has battled through injuries the last three seasons … and he still had a sub-3.00 ERA for the year. That’s something to look up to.”