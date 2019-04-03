FAYETTEVILLE -- Peyton Wesson was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after putting together another stellar performance on the mound for Fayetteville High School’s baseball team in a win over Athens Bible.
The Player of the Week nod is Wesson’s second of the 2019 season.
“It is another big accomplishment,” Wesson said. “I feel like I have had a great year and I feel like the team is having a great year. … I give all the glory to God.”
The Wolves’ senior recorded 16 strikeouts in Fayetteville’s 5-0 win over Athens Bible. It was the second game this season in which he fanned 16 or more. According to MaxPreps, the Troy signee leads the nation in Ks.
The 16 strikeouts brought Wesson’s total to 106 for the season.
“They are a great team,” Wesson said of Athens Bible. “Hats off to them. They are well-coached and good competition to see going into (an area) series this week.
“I gave up two hits early, then I settled in really good and threw strikes. Hats off to my team; they were great behind me, and we were able to get the win.”
Fayetteville head coach Morris Phillips was pleased with the way his pitcher stepped up against a talented Athens Bible squad.
“They are a top 10 team in (Class) 1A,” Phillips said. “He did a phenomenal job for us. Peyton is a hard worker. He puts in so much time in the offseason. His work ethic is just unbelievable. He is very deserving of this award, and I am very proud of him.”
Wesson has had some impressive strikeout games this season, but he said team success is more important than what he does individually.
“Stats aren’t everything,” he said. “It is more important to make a deep run in the playoffs. The stats are what comes along with that, but if we playing well as a team and getting wins, the stats can come later.”
The Wolves (13-9) have struggled as of late, dropping five of their last six games. Wesson feels they still need to come together as a team and clean up some of their mistakes in the field if they are going to end this skid.
Wesson hopes this team will have a season-changing moment like the 2017 squad that made the state finals.
“We were inconsistent that year, too,” he said. “It took losing to Thorsby 14-4 for our team to click. We went on to win 15 in a row afterward. We just clicked at the right time. We were scorching hot and we made it all the way to the state championship. Hopefully, we will get back there this year and win it.”
Wesson and the Wolves will have a chance to get back on track today as they host Thorsby at 4:30 p.m.