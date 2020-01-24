Fayetteville girls double-up Victory Christian 60-30

Fayetteville High School’s girls basketball team doubled up Victory Christian 60-30 on Friday night.
The victory over the Lady Lions (0-18) snapped an 11-game losing streak for the Lady Wolves (3-11).
Fayetteville built an 18-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Lady Wolvers went into the locker room ahead 35-21 at halftime.
Victory Christian trailed Fayetteville 48-21 going into the final stanza.
Fayetteville junior Shania Coleman paced her squad with 18 points. Eighth-grader Leah Platt added 16, while fellow eighth-grader Kat Holley chipped in 13.
The Lady Wolves will host Winterboro for senior night on Monday at 5 p.m.