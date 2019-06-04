FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville head football coach John Limbaugh was involved in an accident Saturday.
Limbaugh was attacked by one of his cows two separate times. Limbaugh suffered several facial fractures, according to his son, Cole Limbaugh.
Cole Limbaugh gave an update on his dad’s condition Tuesday on Facebook. The former Samford pitcher and Childersburg standout said his dad is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday.
He also said his dad is still in a good bit of pain but is able to walk a little, and that they had good conversations.
Limbaugh is entering his eighth season at the helm in Fayetteville. Last season, the Wolves went 3-7 and missed the playoffs.
He has 29-43 record at Fayetteville, which includes a region title in 2015. The Wolves also advanced to the second round of the playoffs in 2015.
The family is asking for prayers, specifically that the pain will be manageable and the surgery will be a success. There is a four-to-six-week recovery period after the surgery.