Fayetteville drops opening game in regional play

MONTGOMERY — Fayetteville repeatedly threatened to score, but the Wolves' bark was worse than their bite in a 10-0 run-rule loss to Randolph County six innings in the opening game of the Class 2A Eastern Regional on Thursday morning.
“I really feel like we played that game well, Fayetteville coach Leigh Holley said. “It was 3-0 headed into the bottom of the fifth. You can’t ask for kids to come down here and play much better than that.”
The Wolves will return to action at 1:45 p.m. in an elimination game against a to-be-determined opponent.
“I think we had bases loaded with either no outs or one out, and Jade (Shell) had this really great deep fly ball the next inning, so we need that fly ball in the inning where we’ve got runners on base," Holley said. "It’s coming. I don’t doubt that. Hopefully it happens at 1:45 today.”
This story will be updated.**