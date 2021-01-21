Fayetteville co-captains guide program to historic heights

It’s not uncommon for Fayetteville coach Amber Smith to notice one of her bowlers get frustrated at the lanes during practice, but Smith almost never makes it over there in time.
How can she with co-captain Brody Nowland around?
“By the time I get ready to even walk over in that direction, you’ll see Brody, and he will have his arm over their shoulder. … He will actually walk them through it,” Smith said. “Just quietly, and he doesn’t make a big deal of it. He’s not shaming them or anything. He’s just giving them a little bit of advice.”
Nowland said he doesn’t walk around looking to help out as much as he just senses when someone could use a kind word and a pointer, much like he got when he joined the team four years ago.
“I know I had a lot of help when I was just starting out,” Nowland said. “And it was really nice for somebody to just come over here and tell me what I was doing wrong. So I would just naturally go over there and tell somebody what they were doing wrong and how to fix it.”
Back then, Smith said there were only seven members on the coed team. Now the program has almost quadrupled in size and is big enough to field a boy’s and girl’s varsity team and a junior varsity group.
Smith said she attributes much of that growth to her co-captains Nowland and Evan Baker. The two are the only ones left from her team four years ago. The Fayetteville coach said the duo is also a big reason that the boy’s team will compete in a regional on Friday morning for the chance to continue to the state championships.
“Brody and Evan are my captains, but in essence, they are leading the team, and I’m just there to mentor,” Smith said.
Smith said the two have distinct personalities that come together perfectly to lead Fayetteville's bowlers. Nowland does a better job of leading individuals, especially when they might be struggling, while Baker’s outgoing personality and tendency to crack jokes helps him hold the attention of an entire room.
Those differences show up during competition as well.
“He’s more relaxed, and I’m kind of more upgoing a little bit,” Nowland said. “He just sits back and bowls. He’s so good, and I like to get up and walk around some. I can’t just sit down during a match.”
The program has already made history by advancing to the regional round, and on Friday morning, the co-captains will chase history again alongside fellow Fayetteville starters: Steven MacLeroy, Chance Owens and Levi Phillips.
The opening round match against Beauregard will determine which school advances to the state playoffs. Should Fayetteville win, the team will participate in up to two additional rounds with a chance at claiming the South Regional Championship.
“To have this opportunity to go this far and do something that we’ve never done means everything,” Baker said.
Baker and Nowland were co-captains last season, but the Fayetteville coach said she’s seen them become even more comfortable with their leadership positions this season. Both Baker and Nowland credit the other with helping them grow up in different ways.
“I think he has, I think he’s helped me be more competitive and know when to get serious and when to just go out there and execute,” Baker said. “At some point, you’ve got to be serious, and I think he really helps me do that.”
Regardless of the result on Friday, Baker and Nowland should be back one more time to lead Fayetteville as seniors. Of course, their impact will likely last much longer than that.
“They could always potentially make us better, and it is growing the program too,” Baker said when asked if he takes pride in convincing others to join. “Like our JV team, we’ll be set for the next two or three years even after I graduate. That is how deep we are.”