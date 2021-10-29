Fayetteville, Childersburg each hoping to send seniors out with win

Friday night will mark the last game for seniors Layne and Will Darden. It's something of a milestone for Fayetteville coach John Limbaugh because the Dardens have been involved with the program in some capacity since they were in the second or third grade.
In fact, one of Limbaugh's favorite stories involving them took place back in the 2015 playoffs when they worked as managers helping the Wolves.
"The Darden boys have always been known to talk a lot," Limbaugh said. "I guess one of the funniest times was I was playing a playoff game, and I put them in the coaches van instead of the bus because I just couldn't take it. … I'm going to miss them tremendously."
On Friday night, the Wolves (3-6) will travel to Childersburg (3-6) in a game that will close the season out for both programs. The Tigers won last season's matchup 26-13, but a win this year would mean so much more for Childersburg as it would break a three-year streak of 3-7 finishes.
"We can go 4-6, that would mean we're making progress," Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson said. "That we're headed the right way. We had opportunities to really get in the playoff. We're knocking on the door. We just didn't make it this year."
Johnson isn't just paying lip service to his team. Had the Tigers successfully defended a late 2-point conversion in the 22-21 loss to Reeltown, then Childersburg would have forced a three-way tie for third place in the region that might have gone through at least 10 tie-breakers.
"I'm just proud of where we came from day one," Johnson said. "The Comer game until now, the improvement we have made."
Much of that improvement came from an offensive line that included efforts from seniors Skyler Rice, Caleb Swain, Andarius Woody and Jordan Sanders. With those guys paving the way, the Tigers have already outscored last year's point total by 15.
Johnson said he would miss those guys and the rest of his seniors.
"They played a lot," Johnson said. "They played both sides of the ball, they don't get a break, and I am just, to be their coach and watch them grow as young men, it's going to mean a lot."
The Tigers weren't the only team to take a step forward this season. Fayetteville has already improved upon last season's win total of two and has a chance to double it up on Friday.
"We didn't accomplish the things we wanted to accomplish, but one thing we did accomplish, we were able to compete in every game we've played this year," Limbaugh said.
Like Johnson, Limbaugh took the time to recognize all of his seniors on Thursday afternoon from quarterback Pacey Deloach.
"I've seen him grow at reading defenses," Limbaugh said. "And I've seen him grow at being able to continue to the play. … When things are breaking down, and he has to get out of the pocket, he is still able to continue to the play and make something positive happen out of nothing, and that is going to carry him far in life."
To reserves like Brody Nowland who didn't get the same number of opportunities, but who did make the most of them. He turned one carry into a 92-yard touchdown run and a catch into an 80-yard gain that came up only two yards short of another score last week.
Limbaugh said every senior did their part to establish a foundation the classes to follow will build on for years to come.
"I wouldn't have rather gone into battle with anybody other than these guys," Limbaugh said.